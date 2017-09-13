Overview of Dr. Michael Gish, MD

Dr. Michael Gish, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Lancaster, PA. They graduated from University Of Pennsylvania School Of Medicine, Philadelphia, Pa and is affiliated with Lancaster General Hospital.



Dr. Gish works at Orthopedic Associates of Lancaster, LTD. in Lancaster, PA with other offices in Lebanon, PA and Manheim, PA. They frequently treat conditions like Joint Pain, Knee Sprain and Osteoarthritis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.