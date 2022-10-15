Overview

Dr. Michael Given, MD is a Pulmonologist in Bethlehem, PA. They specialize in Pulmonary Disease, has 37 years of experience, and is board certified in Pulmonary Disease. They graduated from St Georges U and is affiliated with Aspirus Wausau Hospital, HCA Florida Fort Walton-destin Hospital, HCA Florida Twin Cities Hospital, North Okaloosa Medical Center and St. Mark's Hospital.



Dr. Given works at Saint Lukes Hospital Neonatology in Bethlehem, PA with other offices in Fort Walton Beach, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Bronchitis, COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease) and Wheezing along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.