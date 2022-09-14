Overview of Dr. Michael Glass, MD

Dr. Michael Glass, MD is an Urology Specialist in Aurora, CO. They specialize in Urology, has 31 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF OKLAHOMA / HEALTH SCIENCES CENTER and is affiliated with Parkview Medical Center and Spanish Peaks Regional Health Center.



Dr. Glass works at Colorado Urology in Aurora, CO with other offices in Parker, CO, Pueblo, CO and Walsenburg, CO. They frequently treat conditions like Enlarged Prostate (BPH), Urinary Stones and Prostate Biopsy along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.