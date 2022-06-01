Dr. Michael Gleeson, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Gleeson is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Michael Gleeson, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Michael Gleeson, MD
Dr. Michael Gleeson, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Irvine, CA. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 24 years of experience. They graduated from NATIONAL UNIVERSITY OF IRELAND / FACULTY OF MEDICINE.
Dr. Gleeson works at
Dr. Gleeson's Office Locations
Kaiser Permanente Park Sierra Mob 813566650 Alton Pkwy, Irvine, CA 92618 Directions (833) 574-2273Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Kaiser Permanente
Ratings & Reviews
Knowledgeable, caring, asks the right questions, addresses all issues and genuinely wants to help the patient.
About Dr. Michael Gleeson, MD
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- 24 years of experience
- English
- 1124176953
Education & Certifications
- NATIONAL UNIVERSITY OF IRELAND / FACULTY OF MEDICINE
Dr. Gleeson has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Gleeson has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
7 patients have reviewed Dr. Gleeson. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Gleeson.
