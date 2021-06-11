Dr. Michael Glick, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Glick is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Michael Glick, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Michael Glick, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in New York, NY. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 15 years of experience, and is board certified in Gastroenterology. They graduated from NEW YORK UNIV SCH OF MED and is affiliated with Lenox Hill Hospital and NYU Langone Health Tisch Hospital.
Dr. Glick works at
Locations
Gotham Medical Associates123 William St Fl 15, New York, NY 10038 Directions (212) 227-3688
Gotham Medical Associates535 5th Ave Rm 611, New York, NY 10017 Directions (212) 227-3688
Hospital Affiliations
- Lenox Hill Hospital
- NYU Langone Health Tisch Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Medicare
- Oxford Health Plans
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
I was very pleased with my experience with Dr. Glick. In addition to being highly qualified he was also kind , personable and concerned. I would definitely recommend him to anyone.
About Dr. Michael Glick, MD
- Gastroenterology
- 15 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1659532802
Education & Certifications
- Memorial Sloan-Kettering Cancer Center
- Columbia University Medical Center
- NEW YORK UNIV SCH OF MED
- Gastroenterology
