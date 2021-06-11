Overview

Dr. Michael Glick, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in New York, NY. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 15 years of experience, and is board certified in Gastroenterology. They graduated from NEW YORK UNIV SCH OF MED and is affiliated with Lenox Hill Hospital and NYU Langone Health Tisch Hospital.



Dr. Glick works at Gotham Medical Associates in New York, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Gas-Bloat Syndrome, Gastritis and Diarrhea along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.