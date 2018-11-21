See All Spine Surgeons in Boise, ID
Dr. Michael Glover, MD

Orthopedic Spine Surgery
3.8 (6)
Accepting new patients
13 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Michael Glover, MD

Dr. Michael Glover, MD is an Orthopedic Spine Surgery Specialist in Boise, ID. They specialize in Orthopedic Spine Surgery, has 13 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF KANSAS / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with St. Luke's Boise Medical Center and West Valley Medical Center.

Dr. Glover works at Boise VA Medical Center in Boise, ID. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Glover's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Boise Veterans Affairs Medical Center
    500 W Fort St, Boise, ID 83702 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (208) 422-1000

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • St. Luke's Boise Medical Center
  • West Valley Medical Center

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.8
    Average provider rating
    Based on 6 ratings
    Patient Ratings (6)
    5 Star
    (4)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (1)
    About Dr. Michael Glover, MD

    • Orthopedic Spine Surgery
    • English
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • UNIVERSITY OF KANSAS / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE
    Medical Education

