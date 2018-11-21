Overview of Dr. Michael Glover, MD

Dr. Michael Glover, MD is an Orthopedic Spine Surgery Specialist in Boise, ID. They specialize in Orthopedic Spine Surgery, has 13 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF KANSAS / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with St. Luke's Boise Medical Center and West Valley Medical Center.



Dr. Glover works at Boise VA Medical Center in Boise, ID. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.