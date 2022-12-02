Dr. Michael Gober, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Gober is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Michael Gober, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Michael Gober, MD is a Dermatologist in Wynnewood, PA.
Dr. Gober works at
Locations
-
1
Bryn Mawr Medical Specialists Association6 E Lancaster Ave, Wynnewood, PA 19096 Directions (610) 642-1090
Hospital Affiliations
- Hospital of the University of Pennsylvania
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Capital Blue Cross
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- QualCare
- UPMC
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Gober?
Excellent Dr. Excellent treatment. The best by far. !!! Larry.
About Dr. Michael Gober, MD
- Dermatology
- English
- 1154514131
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Gober has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Gober accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Gober has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Gober works at
Dr. Gober has seen patients for Dermatitis, Acne and Moles (Benign Skin Lesions), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Gober on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
6 patients have reviewed Dr. Gober. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Gober.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Gober, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Gober appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.