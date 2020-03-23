Overview

Dr. Michael Gold, MD is a Dermatologist in Nashville, TN. They specialize in Dermatology, has 38 years of experience, and is board certified in Dermatology. They graduated from Rosalind Franklin University Of Medicine Science/The Chicago Medical School and is affiliated with Ascension Saint Thomas Hospital West.



Dr. Gold works at Gold Skin Care Center in Nashville, TN. They frequently treat conditions like Acne, Atopic Dermatitis (Eczema) and Hair Loss along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.