Dr. Michael Gold, MD
Overview of Dr. Michael Gold, MD
Dr. Michael Gold, MD is an Oncology Specialist in Tulsa, OK. They specialize in Oncology, has 31 years of experience. They graduated from JEFFERSON MED COLL-THOS JEFFERSON UNIV and is affiliated with Ascension St. John Medical Center.
Dr. Gold works at
Dr. Gold's Office Locations
Tulsa Cancer institute12697 E 51ST ST, Tulsa, OK 74146 Directions (918) 505-3200
Hospital Affiliations
- Ascension St. John Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Oklahoma
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- Community Care Network
- Coventry Health Care
- Coventry Health Care of Oklahoma
- First Health
- Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
- Humana
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- POMCO Group
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
Dr.Gold is great he explains everything well has a great personality I feel safe with him taking care of me he is awesome.
About Dr. Michael Gold, MD
- Oncology
- 31 years of experience
- English
- 1376511956
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF OKLAHOMA / HEALTH SCIENCES CENTER
- JEFFERSON MED COLL-THOS JEFFERSON UNIV
- Penn State University
Dr. Gold works at
