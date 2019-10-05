Dr. Gold has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Michael Gold, MD
Overview of Dr. Michael Gold, MD
Dr. Michael Gold, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Santa Monica, CA. They specialize in Neurology, has 42 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF ILLINOIS AT CHICAGO / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Providence Saint John's Health Center.
Dr. Gold works at
Dr. Gold's Office Locations
Bernard Weintraub MD2021 Santa Monica Blvd Ste 525E, Santa Monica, CA 90404 Directions (310) 829-2126
Hospital Affiliations
- Providence Saint John's Health Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Cigna
Ratings & Reviews
In my opinion, Dr. Gold is an outstanding Dr.
About Dr. Michael Gold, MD
- Neurology
- 42 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF ILLINOIS AT CHICAGO / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE
- Neurology
