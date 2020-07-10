See All Vascular Surgeons in Lutz, FL
Dr. Michael Goldbach, MD

Vascular Surgery
4.6 (11)
Accepting new patients
13 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Michael Goldbach, MD is a Vascular Surgery Specialist in Lutz, FL. They specialize in Vascular Surgery, has 13 years of experience, and is board certified in General Surgery. They graduated from University Of South Carolina School Of Medicine and is affiliated with HCA Florida Trinity Hospital, HCA Florida Bayonet Point Hospital, HCA Florida Oak Hill Hospital and St. Joseph's Hospital.

Dr. Goldbach works at The Vein and Vascular Institute of Tampa Bay in Lutz, FL with other offices in Spring Hill, FL and New Port Richey, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Venous Insufficiency, Acute Venous Embolism Thrombosis and Acute Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    The Vein and Vascular Institute of Tampa Bay
    19185 N Dale Mabry Hwy, Lutz, FL 33548 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (813) 686-9131
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Saturday
    Closed
    Sunday
    Closed
  2. 2
    The Vein & Vascular Institute of Spring Hill
    13113 Spring Hill Dr, Spring Hill, FL 34609 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (352) 632-6168
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Saturday
    Closed
    Sunday
    Closed
  3. 3
    The Vein & Vascular Institute of New Port Richey
    6633 Forest Ave Ste 302, New Port Richey, FL 34653 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (352) 632-6167

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • HCA Florida Trinity Hospital
  • HCA Florida Bayonet Point Hospital
  • HCA Florida Oak Hill Hospital
  • St. Joseph's Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Venous Insufficiency
Acute Venous Embolism Thrombosis
Acute Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT)
Venous Insufficiency
Acute Venous Embolism Thrombosis
Acute Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT)

Venous Insufficiency Chevron Icon
Acute Venous Embolism Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Acute Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT) Chevron Icon
Aortic Embolism and Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Atherosclerosis Chevron Icon
Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT) Chevron Icon
Spider Veins Chevron Icon
Varicose Vein Procedure Chevron Icon
Varicose Veins Chevron Icon
Non-Coronary Angioplasty, Atherectomy, and Stenting Chevron Icon
Peripheral Artery Catheterization Chevron Icon
Vascular Duplex Ultrasonography and Plethysmography Chevron Icon
Venous Compression Chevron Icon
Abdominal Aortic Aneurysm (AAA) Chevron Icon
Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Aortic Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Arteriovenostomy for Renal Dialysis Chevron Icon
Arteriovenous Fistula Repair Chevron Icon
Arteriovenous Shunt Creation Chevron Icon
Carotid Artery Disease Chevron Icon
Carotid Endarterectomy (CEA) or Excision of Infected Graft Chevron Icon
Embolism Chevron Icon
Excision, Shaving, or Destruction of Skin and Subcutaneous Tissue (incl. Mohs Micrographic Surgery), Tissue Transfer Chevron Icon
Ischemic Colitis Chevron Icon
Lymphedema Chevron Icon
Peripheral Arterial Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Peripheral Arterial Aneurysm and Dissection Chevron Icon
Peripheral Arterial Disease of Extremities Chevron Icon
Peripheral Arterial Embolism and Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Peripheral Artery Bypass Chevron Icon
Port Placements or Replacements Chevron Icon
Ruptured Aortic Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Thromboendarterectomy or Excision of Infected Graft Chevron Icon
Transient Ischemic Attack (TIA) Chevron Icon
Umbilical Hernia Chevron Icon
Vascular Insufficiency of Intestines Chevron Icon
Venous Embolism and Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Abdominal Pain Chevron Icon
Abscess or Cyst Drainage or Aspiration Chevron Icon
Abscess or Fluid Incision and Drainage Chevron Icon
Anal and Rectal Cancer Chevron Icon
Aneurysm Stenting Chevron Icon
Aneurysm Surgery Chevron Icon
Aortic Aneurysm Repair Chevron Icon
Aortic Aneurysm Stent Grafting Chevron Icon
Aortic Dissection Chevron Icon
Aortic Ectasia Chevron Icon
Aortic Reconstruction Surgery Chevron Icon
Aortic Repair, Open or Repair of Arterial Aneurysm, Open Chevron Icon
Appendicitis Chevron Icon
Arteriovenous Graft Placement Surgery Chevron Icon
Artery Disorders Chevron Icon
Atherectomy Chevron Icon
Atherosclerosis of Aorta Chevron Icon
Barrett's Esophagus Chevron Icon
Brachial Plexus Palsy Chevron Icon
Brain Injury Chevron Icon
Breast Cancer Chevron Icon
Bunion Surgery Chevron Icon
Carotid Artery Stenosis Chevron Icon
Carotid Artery Stent Placement Chevron Icon
Carotid Surgery Chevron Icon
Chronic Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT) Chevron Icon
Chronic Venous Embolism Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Collapsed Lung (Pneumothorax) Chevron Icon
Colorectal Cancer Chevron Icon
Congenital Heart Defects Chevron Icon
Constipation Chevron Icon
Crohn's Disease Chevron Icon
Diaphragmatic and-or Hiatal Hernia Chevron Icon
Dressing and-or Debridement of Wound, Infection, or Burn (incl. Negative Pressure Wound Therapy) Chevron Icon
Embolectomy, Thrombectomy, or Vessel Exploration Chevron Icon
Endovascular Aneurysm Repair Chevron Icon
Endovascular Aortic Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Endovascular Disorders Chevron Icon
Endovascular Procedure Chevron Icon
Endovascular Repair of Abdominal Aortic Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Endovascular Repair of Aorta Chevron Icon
Endovascular Repair of Thoracic Aorta Chevron Icon
Endovascular Stent Grafting Chevron Icon
Endovenous Ablation of Varicose Veins Chevron Icon
Excision of Esophageal Lesion Chevron Icon
Excision of Stomach Tumor Chevron Icon
Hemorrhoids Chevron Icon
Hiatal Hernia Chevron Icon
Hidradenitis Chevron Icon
Hyperparathyroidism Chevron Icon
Ileus Chevron Icon
Iliac Aneurysm Chevron Icon
In-Office Atherectomy Chevron Icon
In-Office Endovenous Ablation of Varicose Veins Chevron Icon
In-Office Non-Coronary Angioplasty, Atherectomy, and Stenting Chevron Icon
In-Office Varicose Vein Procedure Chevron Icon
In-Office Varicose Vein Surgery Chevron Icon
Inflammatory Bowel Disease Chevron Icon
Intestinal Obstruction Chevron Icon
Laser Treatment of Varicose Veins Chevron Icon
Laser Vein Removal Chevron Icon
Leg Pain Chevron Icon
Leg Ulcer Chevron Icon
Leg Venous Ulcer Chevron Icon
Limb Swelling Chevron Icon
Limb Swelling Caused by Fluid Overload Chevron Icon
Lipomas Chevron Icon
Liver Cancer Chevron Icon
Lung Cancer Chevron Icon
Lymph Node Biopsy or Excision Chevron Icon
Median Arcuate Ligament Syndrome (MALS) Chevron Icon
Minimally Invasive Aneurysm Repair Chevron Icon
Non-Invasive Vascular Testing for Venous Diseases Chevron Icon
Open Gastric Restrictive Procedure Chevron Icon
Osteosarcoma Chevron Icon
Pancreatic Cancer Chevron Icon
Parathyroid (Gland) Disease Chevron Icon
Partial Lung Collapse Chevron Icon
Peptic Ulcer Chevron Icon
Peripheral Angiograms Chevron Icon
Peripheral Angioplasty Chevron Icon
Peripheral Arterial Disease Screening (PAD) Chevron Icon
Peripheral Arterial Dissection Chevron Icon
Peripheral Artery Disease Chevron Icon
Peripheral Autonomic Neuropathy Chevron Icon
Peripheral Nerve Disorders Chevron Icon
Peripheral Vascular Adrenal Artery Stenting Chevron Icon
Peripheral Vascular Surgical Procedures Chevron Icon
Phlebitis and Thrombophlebitis Chevron Icon
Pleural Effusion Chevron Icon
Primary Restless Leg Syndrome Chevron Icon
Removal of Arteriovenous Shunt for Renal Dialysis Chevron Icon
Renal Artery Arteriosclerotic Disease Chevron Icon
Restless Leg Syndrome Chevron Icon
Revision of Arteriovenous Shunt for Renal Dialysis Chevron Icon
Ruptured Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Secondary Hypertension Chevron Icon
Secondary Malignancies Chevron Icon
Secondary Restless Leg Syndrome Chevron Icon
Skin Grafts Chevron Icon
Soft Tissue Sarcoma Chevron Icon
Spinal Nerve Block Chevron Icon
Stenting Chevron Icon
Thoracentesis Chevron Icon
Thoracic Aortic Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Thoracic Outlet Syndrome Chevron Icon
Thoracoabdominal Aortic Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Thyroid Nodule Chevron Icon
Ulcerative Colitis Chevron Icon
Varicose Vein Surgery Chevron Icon
Vascular Disease Chevron Icon
Vascular Procedure Chevron Icon
Vascular Stenting Chevron Icon
Vascular Surgical Procedure Chevron Icon
Vascular Transcatheter Embolization Chevron Icon
Vein Ablation Chevron Icon
Vein Laser Ablation Chevron Icon
Vein Treatment Chevron Icon
Venous and Arterial Thrombolysis Chevron Icon
Venous Closure Chevron Icon
Venous Doppler (Legs and Arms) Chevron Icon
Venous Reflux Chevron Icon
Venous Sclerotherapy Chevron Icon
Venous Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Venous Ulcer Chevron Icon
Wound Repair Chevron Icon
    Ratings & Reviews
    4.6
    Average provider rating
    Based on 11 ratings
    Patient Ratings (11)
    5 Star
    (10)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    Jul 10, 2020
    Dr Golldbach has helped my husband an awfully lot he really is a very good doc and has a great bedside manner all kidding aside the docs there really are carry good at what they do and the staff is all so wounderfull
    Jane — Jul 10, 2020
    About Dr. Michael Goldbach, MD

    Specialties
    • Vascular Surgery
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 13 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1225359904
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • University Of Tennessee
    Residency
    • Orlando Health
    Medical Education
    • University Of South Carolina School Of Medicine
    Board Certifications
    • General Surgery and Vascular Surgery
