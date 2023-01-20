Dr. Goldberg has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Michael Goldberg, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Michael Goldberg, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Evanston, IL. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 48 years of experience, and is board certified in Gastroenterology. They graduated from University Of Illinois College Of Medicine Chicago and is affiliated with Evanston Hospital, Glenbrook Hospital, Highland Park Hospital and Skokie Hospital.
Dr. Goldberg works at
Locations
1
Richard I Breuer MD1000 Central St Ste 615, Evanston, IL 60201 Directions (847) 657-1900
2
Northshore University Health System2650 Ridge Ave, Evanston, IL 60201 Directions (847) 657-1900
3
NorthShore University HealthSystem757 Park Ave W Ste 2850, Highland Park, IL 60035 Directions (847) 657-1900
Hospital Affiliations
- Evanston Hospital
- Glenbrook Hospital
- Highland Park Hospital
- Skokie Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Knowledgeable, careful listener, treats patients humanely.
About Dr. Michael Goldberg, MD
- Gastroenterology
- 48 years of experience
- English
- 1134159064
Education & Certifications
- Tufts New England Med Center
- University Of Illinois Medical Center and Clinics
- U Ill Hosp|University Of Illinois Medical Center and Clinics
- University Of Illinois College Of Medicine Chicago
- Gastroenterology and Internal Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Goldberg accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Goldberg has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Goldberg works at
Dr. Goldberg has seen patients for Noninfectious Gastroenteritis and Colitis, Irritable Bowel Syndrome and Hemorrhoids, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Goldberg on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
22 patients have reviewed Dr. Goldberg. The overall rating for this provider is 3.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Goldberg.
