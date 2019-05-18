Overview

Dr. Michael Goldberg, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Edison, NJ. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 35 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from STATE UNIVERSITY OF NEW YORK / HEALTH SCIENCE CENTER AT STONY BROOK and is affiliated with Hackensack Meridian Health JFK Medical Center.



Dr. Goldberg works at GASTROENTEROLOGY CONSULTANTS in Edison, NJ. They frequently treat conditions like Constipation, Viral Hepatitis and Liver Damage from Alcohol along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.