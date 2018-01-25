Overview

Dr. Michael Goldberg, DO is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Philadelphia, PA. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 17 years of experience, and is board certified in Gastroenterology. They graduated from PHILADELPHIA COLLEGE OF OSTEOPATHIC MEDICINE and is affiliated with Einstein Medical Center Philadelphia and Crozer-Chester Medical Center.



Dr. Goldberg works at Einstein Gastroenterology at Germantown Pike in Philadelphia, PA with other offices in Drexel Hill, PA. They frequently treat conditions like Hemorrhoids along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.