Dr. Michael Golden, MD
Overview
Dr. Michael Golden, MD is a Dermatologist in Plano, TX. They specialize in Dermatology, has 51 years of experience, and is board certified in Dermatology. They graduated from Thomas Jefferson University.
Locations
Michael Paul Golden MD4100 W 15th St Ste 212, Plano, TX 75093 Directions (972) 596-4121
Medical City Plano3901 W 15th St, Plano, TX 75075 Directions (214) 361-6772Monday7:00am - 5:00pmTuesday7:00am - 5:00pmWednesday7:00am - 5:00pmThursday7:00am - 5:00pmFriday7:00am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosed Open 24 HoursSundayClosed Open 24 Hours
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
Ratings & Reviews
I went to other Dermatologist who misdiagnosed my problem. Dr. Golden was the one that got it right and cured it. I always believe that solving the problem is the main thing I look for in a Doctor. I've had no problem with Dr. Golden, the staff, or getting an appointment. I recommend him!
About Dr. Michael Golden, MD
- Dermatology
- 51 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- Thomas Jefferson University
- Dermatology and Internal Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Golden has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Golden accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Golden has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Golden has seen patients for Acne, Dermatitis and Actinic Keratosis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Golden on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
34 patients have reviewed Dr. Golden. The overall rating for this provider is 2.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Golden.
