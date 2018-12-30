Overview of Dr. Michael Goldfinger, MD

Dr. Michael Goldfinger, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Jenkintown, PA. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 34 years of experience. They graduated from MCP Hahnemann Univ.-School of Health Professions and is affiliated with Jefferson Abington Hospital.



Dr. Goldfinger works at Internal Medicine Associates of Abington in Jenkintown, PA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and UnitedHealthCare as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.