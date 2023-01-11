Dr. Michael Goldsmith, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Goldsmith is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Michael Goldsmith, MD
Overview of Dr. Michael Goldsmith, MD
Dr. Michael Goldsmith, MD is an Orthopedic Spine Surgery Specialist in Chevy Chase, MD. They specialize in Orthopedic Spine Surgery, has 29 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopedic Surgery. They graduated from New York U, School of Medicine and is affiliated with Sibley Memorial Hospital.
Dr. Goldsmith works at
Dr. Goldsmith's Office Locations
-
1
Centers for Advanced Orthopaedics LLC5530 Wisconsin Ave Ste 1660, Chevy Chase, MD 20815 Directions (301) 657-9876Monday8:00am - 4:00pmTuesday8:00am - 4:00pmWednesday8:00am - 4:00pmThursday8:00am - 4:00pmFriday8:00am - 4:00pm
-
2
The Centers for Advanced Orthopaedics, Summit Orthopaedics - Foxhall Square3301 New Mexico Ave NW Ste 248, Washington, DC 20016 Directions (202) 244-0706Monday8:00am - 4:00pmTuesday8:00am - 4:00pmWednesday8:00am - 4:00pmThursday8:00am - 4:00pmFriday8:00am - 4:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Sibley Memorial Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Goldsmith?
This was my first visit to Dr. Goldsmith for worsening, focal, low back pain. His staff was excellent, everyone I interacted with was friendly, communicated well, and answered any question I had. My wait was minimal. Dr. Goldsmith listened very carefully to my description of my symptoms, asked good clarifying questions, and then walked me through the X-rays and pointed out the pathology I have and explained the treatment options. Fortunately (or unfortunately!) I only have facet arthritis that at this point only requires a small, non-surgical intervention, when I get to that point. He spent enough time with me and I didn't feel rushed. Excellent experience!
About Dr. Michael Goldsmith, MD
- Orthopedic Spine Surgery
- 29 years of experience
- English
- 1588755854
Education & Certifications
- Twin Cities Spine Ctr
- Georgetown University
- New York U, School of Medicine
- Orthopedic Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Goldsmith has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Goldsmith accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Goldsmith has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Goldsmith works at
71 patients have reviewed Dr. Goldsmith. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Goldsmith.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Goldsmith, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Goldsmith appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.