Overview

Dr. Michael Goldstein, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Annapolis, MD. They specialize in Cardiology, has 19 years of experience. They graduated from JEFFERSON MED COLL-THOS JEFFERSON UNIV and is affiliated with Anne Arundel Medical Center and Medstar Washington Hospital Center.



Dr. Goldstein works at CARDIOLOGY ASSOCIATES PC in Annapolis, MD with other offices in Chester, MD. They frequently treat conditions like Ventricular Tachycardia (VT), Cardiomyopathy, Dilated and Heart Disease along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.