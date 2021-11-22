Dr. Michael Goldstein, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Goldstein is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Michael Goldstein, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Michael Goldstein, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Annapolis, MD. They specialize in Cardiology, has 19 years of experience. They graduated from JEFFERSON MED COLL-THOS JEFFERSON UNIV and is affiliated with Anne Arundel Medical Center and Medstar Washington Hospital Center.
Locations
Cardiology Associates LLC2002 Medical Pkwy, Annapolis, MD 21401 Directions (443) 481-1000
Kent Island Office1630 Main St Ste 208, Chester, MD 21619 Directions (410) 643-3186
Hospital Affiliations
- Anne Arundel Medical Center
- Medstar Washington Hospital Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Goldstein is a compassionate, brilliant physician who saved my life at AA Hospital. I have complete trust in his medical decisions for my cardiac condition. He always has a smile, calm manner and is very intuitive.
About Dr. Michael Goldstein, MD
- Cardiology
- 19 years of experience
- English
- 1386707677
Education & Certifications
- George Wash University
- Hospital Of The University Of Pennsylvania
- JEFFERSON MED COLL-THOS JEFFERSON UNIV
- Pennsylvania State University / College of Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Goldstein accepts Anthem, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Goldstein has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Goldstein works at
Dr. Goldstein has seen patients for Ventricular Tachycardia (VT), Cardiomyopathy, Dilated and Heart Disease, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Goldstein on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
9 patients have reviewed Dr. Goldstein. The overall rating for this provider is 3.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Goldstein.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Goldstein, there are benefits to both methods.