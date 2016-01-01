Dr. Michael Goldstein, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Goldstein is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Michael Goldstein, MD
Overview of Dr. Michael Goldstein, MD
Dr. Michael Goldstein, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Salt Lake City, UT. They specialize in Neurology, has 53 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurology with Special Qualification in Child Neurology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF CHICAGO.
Dr. Goldstein works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Dr. Goldstein's Office Locations
-
1
Western Neurological Associates PC1151 E 3900 S Ste B150, Salt Lake City, UT 84124 Directions (801) 262-3441
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Goldstein?
About Dr. Michael Goldstein, MD
- Neurology
- 53 years of experience
- English
- 1962400580
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF CHICAGO
- Neurology with Special Qualification in Child Neurology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Goldstein has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Goldstein has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Goldstein works at
6 patients have reviewed Dr. Goldstein. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Goldstein.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Goldstein, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Goldstein appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.