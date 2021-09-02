Dr. Michael Gooch, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Gooch is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Michael Gooch, MD
Overview of Dr. Michael Gooch, MD
Dr. Michael Gooch, MD is a Vascular Neurology Specialist in Philadelphia, PA. They specialize in Vascular Neurology, has 13 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurosurgery. They graduated from ALBANY MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with Thomas Jefferson University Hospital and Jefferson Methodist Hospital.
Dr. Gooch works at
Dr. Gooch's Office Locations
Jefferson Neurological Surgery Associates909 Walnut St Fl 2, Philadelphia, PA 19107 Directions
Jefferson Neurological Surgery Associates3998 Red Lion Rd Ste 213, Philadelphia, PA 19114 Directions
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Insurance Accepted
- Ambetter
- Amerihealth
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Buckeye Community Health Plan
- Consumer Health Network
- CorVel
- Fortified Provider Network
- Galaxy Health Network
- Geisinger Health Plan
- Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Jersey
- Keystone Health Plan East
- One Net
- UnitedHealthCare
- Worker's Compensation
Ratings & Reviews
Excellent! From considering myself healthy as a horse (75 yr. old female) in January of 2021 I had a TIA which lasted maybe an hour. My local hospital in Delaware (Sussex Co.) did Scans and, I think, MRI and next thing I knew on my way via ambulance to Thomas Jefferson hos, Philadelphia where I was met by Dr. Michael Reed Gooch. He explained I had three aneurysms needing repair. This young man immediately instilled confidence and a sense of safety. He went on to repair all three aneurysms, treating me from January through April. He and his team were, are incredible, compassionate, informative, patient and excellent with other family members, keeping everyone informed. I would and will heartily recommend both Dr. Gooch and Jefferson Hospital to anyone in need. Doctors, their teams, nurses, staff in general....I feel most fortunate to have the care they provided. Thank you all, so much.
About Dr. Michael Gooch, MD
- Vascular Neurology
- 13 years of experience
- English
- Male
- 1548587884
Education & Certifications
- Albany Medical Center
- Albany Medical Center
- ALBANY MEDICAL COLLEGE
- Neurosurgery
Hospital Affiliations
- Thomas Jefferson University Hospital
- Jefferson Methodist Hospital
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Gooch has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Gooch accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield, Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Jersey and UnitedHealthCare, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Gooch using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Gooch has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Gooch works at
Dr. Gooch has seen patients for Subdural Hemorrhage, Cerebral Hemorrhage and Stroke, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Gooch on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
150 patients have reviewed Dr. Gooch. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Gooch.
