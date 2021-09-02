Overview of Dr. Michael Gooch, MD

Dr. Michael Gooch, MD is a Vascular Neurology Specialist in Philadelphia, PA. They specialize in Vascular Neurology, has 13 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurosurgery. They graduated from ALBANY MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with Thomas Jefferson University Hospital and Jefferson Methodist Hospital.



Dr. Gooch works at Jefferson Neurological Surgery Associates in Philadelphia, PA. They frequently treat conditions like Subdural Hemorrhage, Cerebral Hemorrhage and Stroke along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield, Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Jersey and UnitedHealthCare as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.