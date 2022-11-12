Dr. Michael Goodman, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Goodman is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Michael Goodman, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Chattanooga, TN. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 49 years of experience, and is board certified in Gastroenterology. They graduated from Indiana University School Of Medicine and is affiliated with CHI Memorial Hospital Chattanooga, Erlinger Baroness Hospital and Rhea Medical Center.
Michael W. Goodman, PC979 E 3rd St Ste C0630, Chattanooga, TN 37403 Directions (423) 267-5677
- CHI Memorial Hospital Chattanooga
- Erlinger Baroness Hospital
- Rhea Medical Center
In December 1993, I was admitted to Erlanger on an emergency. My esophagus was bleeding and I required an endoscopy for an accurate diagnosis. My Internist at the time called in the best gastroenterologist available in Chattanooga, Dr. Michael Goodman. He diagnosed me with esophageal cancer. Because of his diagnosis I was able to receive the care I needed to survive. His followup care always gave me the feeling that I was his most important patient, even though I wasn't. His bedside manner was always excellent and helped me heal, regardless of my health needs over the insuring years. This happened 28 years ago. I will always be in his debt for helping to save my life and for being one of my best docs I have had during my life.
- Gastroenterology
- 49 years of experience
- English
- University Minn Hosps
- U Minn Hosps
- Indiana University School Of Medicine
- Gastroenterology and Internal Medicine
Dr. Goodman has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Goodman accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Goodman has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Goodman has seen patients for Inflammatory Bowel Disease, Crohn's Disease and Constipation, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Goodman on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
34 patients have reviewed Dr. Goodman. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Goodman.
