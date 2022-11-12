Overview

Dr. Michael Goodman, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Chattanooga, TN. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 49 years of experience, and is board certified in Gastroenterology. They graduated from Indiana University School Of Medicine and is affiliated with CHI Memorial Hospital Chattanooga, Erlinger Baroness Hospital and Rhea Medical Center.



Dr. Goodman works at Michael W. Goodman, PC in Chattanooga, TN. They frequently treat conditions like Inflammatory Bowel Disease, Crohn's Disease and Constipation along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.