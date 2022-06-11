Overview of Dr. Michael Gordon, MD

Dr. Michael Gordon, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Garden City, NY. They specialize in Ear, Nose, and Throat, has 37 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology. They graduated from ALBERT EINSTEIN COLLEGE OF MEDICINE OF YESHIVA UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Long Island Jewish Medical Center and NYU Langone Hospital—Long Island.



Dr. Gordon works at ENT and Allergy Associates - Garden City in Garden City, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Vertigo, Outer Ear Infection and Dizziness along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.