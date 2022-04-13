Overview of Dr. Michael Gordon, MD

Dr. Michael Gordon, MD is an Orthopedic Hand Surgery Specialist in Sarasota, FL. They specialize in Orthopedic Hand Surgery, has 25 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopedic Surgery. They graduated from Joan Sanford I Weill Medical College Of Cornell University and is affiliated with HCA Florida Sarasota Doctors Hospital and Sarasota Memorial Hospital.



Dr. Gordon works at 360 Orthopedics in Sarasota, FL with other offices in Venice, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Trigger Finger, Limb Pain and Osteoarthritis of Hand or Wrist along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.