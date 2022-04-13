See All Hand Surgeons in Sarasota, FL
Dr. Michael Gordon, MD Icon-share Share Profile
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!
Super Profile

Dr. Michael Gordon, MD

Orthopedic Hand Surgery
4.1 (32)
Accepting new patients
25 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Michael Gordon, MD

Dr. Michael Gordon, MD is an Orthopedic Hand Surgery Specialist in Sarasota, FL. They specialize in Orthopedic Hand Surgery, has 25 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopedic Surgery. They graduated from Joan Sanford I Weill Medical College Of Cornell University and is affiliated with HCA Florida Sarasota Doctors Hospital and Sarasota Memorial Hospital.

Dr. Gordon works at 360 Orthopedics in Sarasota, FL with other offices in Venice, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Trigger Finger, Limb Pain and Osteoarthritis of Hand or Wrist along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Super Profile
5/5
Customize your search with filters that provide more Super Profile results near you
User Ratings (of at least 4.0)
Insurance Accepted
Headshot Available
Accepting New Patients
Conditions Treated and Procedures Performed
Start the search for a new doctor with Super Profiles and customizable filters that matter the most to you.
Customize Search

Dr. Gordon's Office Locations

  1. 1
    360 Orthopedics
    2750 Bahia Vista St Ste 100, Sarasota, FL 34239 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (941) 951-2663
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Sunday
    Closed
  2. 2
    360 Orthopedic
    435 Commercial Ct, Venice, FL 34292 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (941) 951-2663
  3. 3
    Intercoastal Medical Group Inc
    943 S Beneva Rd Ste 106, Sarasota, FL 34232 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (941) 955-6748

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • HCA Florida Sarasota Doctors Hospital
  • Sarasota Memorial Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Trigger Finger
Limb Pain
Osteoarthritis of Hand or Wrist
Trigger Finger
Limb Pain
Osteoarthritis of Hand or Wrist

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Trigger Finger Chevron Icon
Limb Pain Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hand or Wrist Chevron Icon
Carpal Tunnel Syndrome Chevron Icon
Dupuytren's Contracture Chevron Icon
Ganglion Cyst Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hands Chevron Icon
Joint Pain Chevron Icon
Achilles Tendinitis Chevron Icon
Adhesive Capsulitis Chevron Icon
Ankle Sprain and Achilles Tendon Sprain or Rupture Chevron Icon
Ankle Sprains and Strains Chevron Icon
Broken Arm Chevron Icon
Bursitis Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Bursitis
Clavicle Fracture Chevron Icon
De Quervain's Disease Chevron Icon
De Quervain's Release Chevron Icon
Difficulty With Walking Chevron Icon
Elbow Bursitis Chevron Icon
Elbow Sprain Chevron Icon
Fracture of Hand (incl. Fingers) Chevron Icon
Hand Fracture Chevron Icon
Humerus Fracture Chevron Icon
Joint Drainage Chevron Icon
Knee Sprain Chevron Icon
Lateral and Medial Epicondylitis (Tennis and Golf Elbow) Chevron Icon
Leg Fracture Above Knee (incl. Hip) Chevron Icon
McMurray's Test Chevron Icon
Medial Collateral Ligament (MCL) Sprain Chevron Icon
Nerve Root Injury and Plexus Disorders (incl. Pinched Nerve) Chevron Icon
Non-Unions and Malunions of Fractures Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Ankle and Foot Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Knee Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Shoulder Chevron Icon
Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain Chevron Icon
Rheumatoid Arthritis Chevron Icon
Rotator Cuff Tear Chevron Icon
Shoulder Impingement Syndrome Chevron Icon
Shoulder Tendinitis and Tenosynovitis Chevron Icon
Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear) Chevron Icon
Viscosupplementation With Hyaluronate Chevron Icon
All Shoulder or Elbow Replacement Procedures Chevron Icon
Ankylosing Spondylitis Chevron Icon
Anterior Cruciate Ligament (ACL) or Posterior Cruciate Ligament (PCL) Tear Chevron Icon
Arthritis Chevron Icon
Arthritis of the Elbow Chevron Icon
Bone Cancer Chevron Icon
Bone Disorders Chevron Icon
Cervical Spine Myelopathy Chevron Icon
Chondrocalcinosis Chevron Icon
Coccygeal Pain Chevron Icon
Coccyx or Sacrum Fracture Chevron Icon
Complex Regional Pain Syndrome (CRPS) Chevron Icon
Complications of Joint Prosthesis Chevron Icon
Cutaneous Lupus Erythematosus Chevron Icon
Degenerative Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Dressing and-or Debridement of Wound, Infection, or Burn (incl. Negative Pressure Wound Therapy) Chevron Icon
Elbow Injuries Chevron Icon
Enthesopathy of Knee (incl. Bursitis of Knee) Chevron Icon
Femur Fracture Chevron Icon
Fracture Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Fracture
Fracture Care Chevron Icon
Glenoid Labrum Tear Chevron Icon
Gout Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Gout
Hand Conditions Chevron Icon
Hernia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Hernia
Internal Derangement of Knee Chevron Icon
Knee Dislocation Chevron Icon
Knee Disorders Chevron Icon
Knee Fracture Chevron Icon
Lupus Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Lupus
Morton's Neuroma Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hip Chevron Icon
Osteoporosis Chevron Icon
Pelvic Fracture Chevron Icon
Peripheral Nerve Disorders Chevron Icon
Plantar Fasciitis Chevron Icon
Pseudoarthrosis Chevron Icon
Pyogenic Arthritis Chevron Icon
Reflex Sympathetic Dystrophy Chevron Icon
Rib Fracture Chevron Icon
Rotator Cuff Tendinosis Chevron Icon
Runner's Knee Chevron Icon
Sacrum Disorders Chevron Icon
Scapular Fracture Chevron Icon
Separated Femoral Epiphysis Treatment Chevron Icon
Shoulder Dislocation Chevron Icon
Shoulder Dislocation Treatment Chevron Icon
Shoulder Disorders Chevron Icon
Shoulder Fracture and Dislocation Treatment Chevron Icon
Shoulder Fracture Treatment Chevron Icon
Soft Tissue Sarcoma Chevron Icon
Spondylolisthesis Chevron Icon
Systemic Chondromalacia Chevron Icon
Systemic Sclerosis Chevron Icon
Thoracic Spine Fracture Chevron Icon
Tibia and Fibula Fractures Chevron Icon
Torticollis Chevron Icon
Upper Extremity Fracture Chevron Icon
Upper Extremity Trauma Chevron Icon
Wrist Fracture Chevron Icon
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • AvMed
    • Beech Street (Multiplan)
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Evolutions Healthcare Systems
    • First Health
    • Florida Blue
    • HealthSmart - Interplan Health Group
    • Humana
    • Medicare
    • MultiPlan
    • PHCS
    • UnitedHealthCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    4.1
    Average provider rating
    Based on 32 ratings
    Patient Ratings (32)
    5 Star
    (24)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (2)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (6)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Dr. Gordon?

    Apr 13, 2022
    Dr Gordon is amazing, smart and intelligent in what he does.he is haven sent,such a great Dr and surgeon..Dr.Gordon you are the goat ..
    Tracie — Apr 13, 2022
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Michael Gordon, MD
    How would you rate your experience with Dr. Michael Gordon, MD?
    • Likelihood of recommending Dr. Gordon to family and friends

    Dr. Gordon's Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Dr. Gordon

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Dr. Michael Gordon, MD.

    About Dr. Michael Gordon, MD

    Specialties
    • Orthopedic Hand Surgery
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 25 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Spanish
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1376584615
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • New York University Medical Ctr
    Fellowship
    Residency
    • Baylor College Of Med|Baylor College Of Medicine
    Residency
    Medical Education
    • Joan Sanford I Weill Medical College Of Cornell University
    Medical Education
    Board Certifications
    • Orthopedic Surgery
    Board Certifications
    What’s a board certification and why is it important that my provider has one?

    A board certification represents a provider’s dedication to ongoing training in one or more specialties, including the completion of intensive exams. While not all specialties have board certifications, if your provider does have one they’ve taken the extra step to master their specialty and to keep up with the latest advancements in their field.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Michael Gordon, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Gordon is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Gordon has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Gordon has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Gordon has seen patients for Trigger Finger, Limb Pain and Osteoarthritis of Hand or Wrist, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Gordon on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    32 patients have reviewed Dr. Gordon. The overall rating for this provider is 4.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Gordon.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Gordon, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Gordon appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Are you Dr. Michael Gordon, MD?

    Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

    It’s free and only takes a minute.

    CLAIM MY PROFILE

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.