Dr. Michael Gordon, MD
Dr. Michael Gordon, MD is an Orthopedic Hand Surgery Specialist in Sarasota, FL. They specialize in Orthopedic Hand Surgery, has 25 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopedic Surgery. They graduated from Joan Sanford I Weill Medical College Of Cornell University and is affiliated with HCA Florida Sarasota Doctors Hospital and Sarasota Memorial Hospital.
360 Orthopedics2750 Bahia Vista St Ste 100, Sarasota, FL 34239 Directions (941) 951-2663Tuesday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pmSundayClosed
360 Orthopedic435 Commercial Ct, Venice, FL 34292 Directions (941) 951-2663
Intercoastal Medical Group Inc943 S Beneva Rd Ste 106, Sarasota, FL 34232 Directions (941) 955-6748
Hospital Affiliations
- HCA Florida Sarasota Doctors Hospital
- Sarasota Memorial Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- AvMed
- Beech Street (Multiplan)
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Evolutions Healthcare Systems
- First Health
- Florida Blue
- HealthSmart - Interplan Health Group
- Humana
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- PHCS
- UnitedHealthCare
Dr Gordon is amazing, smart and intelligent in what he does.he is haven sent,such a great Dr and surgeon..Dr.Gordon you are the goat ..
- Orthopedic Hand Surgery
- 25 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- New York University Medical Ctr
- Baylor College Of Med|Baylor College Of Medicine
- Joan Sanford I Weill Medical College Of Cornell University
- Orthopedic Surgery
Dr. Gordon has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Gordon accepts Aetna, Anthem and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Gordon has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Gordon has seen patients for Trigger Finger, Limb Pain and Osteoarthritis of Hand or Wrist, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Gordon on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Gordon speaks Spanish.
32 patients have reviewed Dr. Gordon. The overall rating for this provider is 4.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Gordon.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Gordon, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Gordon appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.