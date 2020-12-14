Dr. Gordon has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Michael Gordon, MD
Overview of Dr. Michael Gordon, MD
Dr. Michael Gordon, MD is a Rheumatology Specialist in Toledo, OH. They specialize in Rheumatology, has 46 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from CREIGHTON UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Blanchard Valley Hospital, CHWC Montpelier Hosptial, Fulton County Health Center, McLaren St. Luke's, Mercy Health - St. Charles Hospital, Promedica Monroe Regional Hospital, ProMedica Toledo Hospital and Wood County Hospital.
Dr. Gordon's Office Locations
Toledo Clinic Inc.4235 Secor Rd, Toledo, OH 43623 Directions (419) 479-5831
Hospital Affiliations
- Blanchard Valley Hospital
- CHWC Montpelier Hosptial
- Fulton County Health Center
- McLaren St. Luke's
- Mercy Health - St. Charles Hospital
- Promedica Monroe Regional Hospital
- ProMedica Toledo Hospital
- Wood County Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- Priority Health
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Gordon saw my 89 yr old mother for pain. He was so kind and his exam was very thorough . He listen to everything and also explained things in great detail and also was not in a hurry. He even called the house a couple of times to check up on her! In addition - the staff is super nice. This may sound corny but they were all so nice- I felt like we were treated like family. I would definitely recommend Dr. Michael Gordon to my friends and family The office was beautiful and clean . The parking was easy .
About Dr. Michael Gordon, MD
- Rheumatology
- 46 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1396728143
Education & Certifications
- CREIGHTON UNIVERSITY
- Internal Medicine and Rheumatology
