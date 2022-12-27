See All Urologists in Greenlawn, NY
Dr. Michael Gorin, MD Icon-share Share Profile
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!
Super Profile

Dr. Michael Gorin, MD

Urology
5.0 (100)
Map Pin Small Greenlawn, NY
Accepting new patients
12 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Michael Gorin, MD

Dr. Michael Gorin, MD is an Urology Specialist in Greenlawn, NY. They specialize in Urology, has 12 years of experience, and is board certified in Urology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF MIAMI / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE|University of Miami Miller School of Medicine and is affiliated with Mount Sinai Hospital and Mount Sinai South Nassau.

Dr. Gorin works at Mount Sinai Doctors Long Island in Greenlawn, NY with other offices in New York, NY and Baltimore, MD. They frequently treat conditions like Urinary Stones, Prostate Cancer and Enlarged Prostate (BPH) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Advertisement
Compare with other Urology Specialists
Compare with other nearby providers
Dr. Yaniv Larish, MD
Dr. Yaniv Larish, MD
4.4 (7)
View Profile

Dr. Gorin's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Mount Sinai Doctors Long Island
    5 Cuba Hill Rd, Greenlawn, NY 11740 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (212) 241-0034
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Saturday
    8:00am - 12:00pm
  2. 2
    Mount Sinai Doctors -- Midtown
    625 Madison Ave Fl 2, New York, NY 10022 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (212) 241-9955
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
  3. 3
    Johns Hopkins Hospital
    600 N Wolfe St # PARK213, Baltimore, MD 21287 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (410) 502-7710
  4. 4
    Johns Hopkins Outpatient Center
    601 N Caroline St, Baltimore, MD 21287 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (410) 502-7710

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Mount Sinai Hospital
  • Mount Sinai South Nassau

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Urinary Stones
Prostate Cancer
Enlarged Prostate (BPH)
Urinary Stones
Prostate Cancer
Enlarged Prostate (BPH)

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Urinary Stones Chevron Icon
Prostate Cancer Chevron Icon
Enlarged Prostate (BPH) Chevron Icon
Bladder Cancer Chevron Icon
Bladder Stones Chevron Icon
Blood in Urine (Hematuria) Chevron Icon
Elevated PSA (Prostate Specific Antigen) Chevron Icon
Hydrocele Chevron Icon
Hydronephrosis Chevron Icon
Kidney Cancer Chevron Icon
Kidney Stones Chevron Icon
Nighttime Urination (Nocturia) Chevron Icon
Painful Urination (Dysuria) Chevron Icon
Polyuria Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Polyuria
Prostatitis Chevron Icon
Ureteral Stones Chevron Icon
Ureteral Stricture or Kinking Chevron Icon
Urinary Incontinence Chevron Icon
Urinary Tract Infection (UTI) Chevron Icon
Bedwetting Chevron Icon
Bladder Atony Chevron Icon
Chronic Prostatitis Chevron Icon
Erectile Dysfunction Chevron Icon
Genitourinary Cancers Chevron Icon
Green Light Photovaporization of the Prostate (PVP) Chevron Icon
Hypogonadism Chevron Icon
Kidney Infection Chevron Icon
Kidney Infection, Acute Chevron Icon
Kidney Infection, Chronic Chevron Icon
Orchitis Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Orchitis
Overactive Bladder Chevron Icon
Pediatric Kidney Stones Chevron Icon
Pelvic Abscess Chevron Icon
Prostatic Abscess Chevron Icon
Renal Cell Cancer Chevron Icon
Testicular Dysfunction Chevron Icon
Ureterocele, Congenital Chevron Icon
Urethral Stones Chevron Icon
Urethral Stricture Chevron Icon
Urinary Hesitancy Chevron Icon
Urinary Tract Cancer Chevron Icon
Vesicoureteral Reflux Chevron Icon
Yeast Infections Chevron Icon
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Amerihealth
    • Ameritas
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Assurant Health
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Capital Blue Cross
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Coventry Health Care
    • First Health
    • Geisinger Health Plan
    • Guardian
    • Highmark Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Jersey
    • Humana
    • Medicaid
    • MultiPlan
    • QualCare
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • UPMC

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 100 ratings
    Patient Ratings (100)
    5 Star
    (98)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Dr. Gorin?

    Dec 27, 2022
    After consulting 4 other doctors, I was referred to Dr. Gorin. Upon arriving at his office, I was greeted kindly by his staff. Dr. Gorin examined me and determined that I had to have minor surgery to remove a growth. He had room in his schedule and was able to perform the procedure in his office that same visit. Dr. Gorin explained everything as he was going along. He made me feel comfortable and I was confident that I was in good hands. Dr. Gorin is a kind and compassionate physician. He is very knowledgeable and takes great care of his patients. I highly recommend him.
    jd — Dec 27, 2022
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Michael Gorin, MD
    How would you rate your experience with Dr. Michael Gorin, MD?
    • Likelihood of recommending Dr. Gorin to family and friends

    Dr. Gorin's Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Dr. Gorin

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Dr. Michael Gorin, MD.

    About Dr. Michael Gorin, MD

    Specialties
    • Urology
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 12 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1881991495
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Endourology &amp; Minimally Invasive Surgery, Johns Hopkins University School of Medicine
    Fellowship
    Residency
    • Urology, Johns Hopkins University School of Medicine
    Residency
    Internship
    • General Surgery, Johns Hopkins University School of Medicine
    Internship
    Medical Education
    • UNIVERSITY OF MIAMI / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE|University of Miami Miller School of Medicine
    Medical Education
    Board Certifications
    • Urology
    Board Certifications
    What’s a board certification and why is it important that my provider has one?

    A board certification represents a provider’s dedication to ongoing training in one or more specialties, including the completion of intensive exams. While not all specialties have board certifications, if your provider does have one they’ve taken the extra step to master their specialty and to keep up with the latest advancements in their field.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Michael Gorin, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Gorin is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Gorin has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Gorin has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Gorin has seen patients for Urinary Stones, Prostate Cancer and Enlarged Prostate (BPH), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Gorin on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    100 patients have reviewed Dr. Gorin. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Gorin.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Gorin, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Gorin appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Are you Dr. Michael Gorin, MD?

    Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

    It’s free and only takes a minute.

    CLAIM MY PROFILE

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.