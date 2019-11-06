Dr. Gorjanc has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Michael Gorjanc, MD
Overview of Dr. Michael Gorjanc, MD
Dr. Michael Gorjanc, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Beachwood, OH.
Dr. Gorjanc works at
Dr. Gorjanc's Office Locations
Psychological & Behavioral Consultants24800 Highpoint Rd Ste B, Beachwood, OH 44122 Directions (216) 831-6611
Hospital Affiliations
- TriPoint Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Gorjanc is a good caring Dr. He took the time with me to find out what my daily issues are and prescribed the correct medication for me . I've seen several other psychiatrists in the past who just gave me meds that didn't work; .Dr gotjanc really does care about his patients anf came highly recommended by numerous friend's and I would recommend him to anyone who needs a caring Dr that wants to actually help his patients.
About Dr. Michael Gorjanc, MD
- Psychiatry
- English
- 1124228523
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Gorjanc accepts Anthem, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Gorjanc has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Gorjanc works at
Dr. Gorjanc has seen patients for ADHD and-or ADD, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Gorjanc on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
18 patients have reviewed Dr. Gorjanc. The overall rating for this provider is 3.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Gorjanc.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Gorjanc, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Gorjanc appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.