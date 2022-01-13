See All Gastroenterologists in Beavercreek, OH
Dr. Michael Gorsky, MD

Gastroenterology
3.9 (11)
Accepting new patients
39 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Michael Gorsky, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Beavercreek, OH. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 39 years of experience, and is board certified in Gastroenterology. They graduated from University Of Cincinnati College Of Medicine and is affiliated with Atrium Medical Center and Miami Valley Hospital.

Dr. Gorsky works at Dayton Gastroenterology in Beavercreek, OH with other offices in Englewood, OH and Miamisburg, OH. They frequently treat conditions like Abdominal Pain, Inflammatory Bowel Disease and Nausea along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Dayton Gastroenterology
    75 Sylvania Dr, Beavercreek, OH 45440 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (937) 320-5050
  2. 2
    Dayton Gastroenterology, Inc. - Englewood
    9000 N Main St Ste 405, Englewood, OH 45415 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (937) 320-5050
  3. 3
    Dayton Gastroenterology, Inc. - Miamisburg
    415 Byers Rd Ste 100, Miamisburg, OH 45342 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (937) 320-5050
  4. 4
    Dayton Gastroenterology, Inc. - Beavercreek
    4200 Indian Ripple Rd, Beavercreek, OH 45440 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (937) 320-5050

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

  • Atrium Medical Center
  • Miami Valley Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Abdominal Pain
Inflammatory Bowel Disease
Nausea
Abdominal Pain
Inflammatory Bowel Disease
Nausea

Treatment frequency



Abdominal Pain Chevron Icon
Inflammatory Bowel Disease Chevron Icon
Nausea Chevron Icon
Crohn's Disease Chevron Icon
Diverticulitis, Intestinal Chevron Icon
Diverticulosis, Intestinal Chevron Icon
Gastritis Chevron Icon
Hemorrhoids Chevron Icon
Intestinal Obstruction Chevron Icon
Irritable Bowel Syndrome Chevron Icon
Diarrhea Chevron Icon
Dysphagia Chevron Icon
Anemia Chevron Icon
Barrett's Esophagus Chevron Icon
Cirrhosis Chevron Icon
Colon Cancer Screening Chevron Icon
Colonoscopy, Proctosigmoidoscopy, and Sigmoidoscopy Chevron Icon
Colorectal Cancer Screening Chevron Icon
Constipation Chevron Icon
Diaphragmatic and-or Hiatal Hernia Chevron Icon
Duodenal Polypectomy Chevron Icon
Duodenitis Chevron Icon
Endoscopy (Esophagus, Stomach, Small Intestine) Chevron Icon
Eosinophilic Esophagitis Chevron Icon
Esophageal Motility Disorders Chevron Icon
Esophageal Varices Chevron Icon
Esophagitis Chevron Icon
Gallbladder Scan Chevron Icon
Gallstones Chevron Icon
Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD) Chevron Icon
Hepatitis A Screening Chevron Icon
Hepatitis B Virus Screening Chevron Icon
Hepatitis C Virus Screening Chevron Icon
Hepatitis Screening Chevron Icon
Hiatal Hernia Chevron Icon
Impedance Testing Chevron Icon
Instrumental Diagnostic Evaluation for Dysphagia Chevron Icon
Liver Function Test Chevron Icon
Non-Alcoholic Fatty Liver Disease Chevron Icon
Noninfectious Gastroenteritis and Colitis Chevron Icon
pH Probe Chevron Icon
Reflux Esophagitis Chevron Icon
Screening Colonoscopy Chevron Icon
Ulcerative Colitis Chevron Icon
Ultrasound, Endoanal Chevron Icon
Ultrasound, Esophageal Chevron Icon
Unexplained Weight Loss Chevron Icon
VAP Lipid Testing Chevron Icon
Vomiting Disorders Chevron Icon
Wireless pH Testing Chevron Icon
Abdominal Disorders Chevron Icon
Achalasia Chevron Icon
Acute Pancreatitis Chevron Icon
Alcoholic Liver Disease Chevron Icon
Alcoholism (Alcohol Dependence) Chevron Icon
Anal Fissure Chevron Icon
Anal or Rectal Pain Chevron Icon
Anorexia Chevron Icon
Appendicitis Chevron Icon
Ascites Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Ascites
Autoimmune Liver Diseases Chevron Icon
Biliary Cirrhosis Chevron Icon
Biliary Drainage Chevron Icon
Bravo pH Testing Chevron Icon
Bulimia Chevron Icon
Capsule Endoscopy Chevron Icon
Celiac Disease Chevron Icon
Cholecystitis Chevron Icon
Cholelithiasis Chevron Icon
Chronic Pancreatitis Chevron Icon
Clostridium Difficile Colitis Chevron Icon
Colon Cancer Chevron Icon
Colon Disorders Chevron Icon
Colon Polyp Chevron Icon
Colonoscopy Chevron Icon
Colonoscopy With Polypectomy Chevron Icon
Colorectal Cancer Chevron Icon
Diagnostic Endoscopy Chevron Icon
Diverticulitis Chevron Icon
Diverticulosis Chevron Icon
Duodenal Ulcer Chevron Icon
Endoscopic Polypectomy Chevron Icon
Endoscopy Chevron Icon
Enteritis Chevron Icon
Esophageal Cancer Chevron Icon
Esophageal Dilation Chevron Icon
Esophageal Diseases Chevron Icon
Esophageal Stenting Chevron Icon
Esophageal Stricture Chevron Icon
Esophageal Ulcer Chevron Icon
Fecal Incontinence Chevron Icon
Flexible Sigmoidoscopy Chevron Icon
Food Poisoning Chevron Icon
Gastroenteritis Chevron Icon
Gastroenterologic Cancer (Colon, Stomach, Esophageal, Liver) Chevron Icon
Gastroenterology Procedures Chevron Icon
Gastrointestinal Bleeding Chevron Icon
Gastrointestinal Diseases Chevron Icon
Gastrointestinal Malabsorption Chevron Icon
Gastroparesis Chevron Icon
Giardia Chevron Icon
Giardiasis Chevron Icon
Heartburn Chevron Icon
Helicobacter Pylori Gastrointestinal Tract Infection Chevron Icon
Hemochromatosis Chevron Icon
Hemorrhoidectomy or Excision of Anal Tags Chevron Icon
Hepatitis Chevron Icon
Hepatitis A Chevron Icon
Hepatitis B Chevron Icon
Hepatitis C Chevron Icon
Ileus Chevron Icon
Indigestion Chevron Icon
Iron Deficiency Anemia Chevron Icon
Ischemic Colitis Chevron Icon
Lactose Intolerance Chevron Icon
Liver Biopsy Chevron Icon
Liver Cancer Chevron Icon
Liver Damage from Alcohol Chevron Icon
Mallory-Weiss Syndrome Chevron Icon
Malnutrition Chevron Icon
Manometry Chevron Icon
Pancreatitis Chevron Icon
Peptic Ulcer Chevron Icon
Primary Biliary Cholangitis Chevron Icon
Primary Sclerosing Cholangitis Chevron Icon
Proctitis Chevron Icon
Rectal Cancer Chevron Icon
Sigmoidoscopy Chevron Icon
Snare Polypectomy Chevron Icon
Stomach and Small Intestine Cancer Chevron Icon
Stomach Cancer Chevron Icon
Stomach Diseases Chevron Icon
Stomal Ulcer Chevron Icon
Therapeutic Colonoscopy Chevron Icon
Ulcer Chevron Icon
Viral Enteritis Chevron Icon
Wilson's Disease Chevron Icon
Zollinger-Ellison Syndrome Chevron Icon
    • AARP
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareSource
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
    • Health Span
    • HealthSmart
    • Humana
    • Medicaid
    • Medical Mutual of Ohio
    • Medicare
    • MultiPlan
    • National Association of Letter Carriers (NALC)
    • Ohio Health Choice
    • PHCS
    • Premier Group Insurance
    • Tricare
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • Veteran Administration Plan

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.9
    Average provider rating
    Based on 11 ratings
    Patient Ratings (11)
    5 Star
    (8)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (3)
    Jan 13, 2022
    Dr. Gorsky is the most caring Doctor I know! I have had crohn's since 15 years old and now 66 years old! I went all over the country and could not any better treatment than Dr. Gorsky and this practice! He saved my life! I have been to Cleveland clinic, Mayo clinic and Dr. Gorsky got my body under control! They work with me the best they can because I live 140 miles round trip! I will never forget when going under surgery and he held my hand while they put me out! I will never forget how carining he was!
    Adele St. Mary's, OH — Jan 13, 2022
    Photo: Dr. Michael Gorsky, MD
    About Dr. Michael Gorsky, MD

    Specialties
    • Gastroenterology
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 39 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1043292923
    NPI Number
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Rush Presbyterian St Luke's Medical Center
    Fellowship
    Residency
    • University of Virginia
    Residency
    Internship
    • UNIVERSITY OF VIRGINIA / MAIN CAMPUS
    Internship
    Medical Education
    • University Of Cincinnati College Of Medicine
    Medical Education
    Board Certifications
    • Gastroenterology and Internal Medicine
    Board Certifications
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Michael Gorsky, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Gorsky is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Gorsky has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Gorsky has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Gorsky has seen patients for Abdominal Pain, Inflammatory Bowel Disease and Nausea, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Gorsky on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    11 patients have reviewed Dr. Gorsky. The overall rating for this provider is 3.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Gorsky.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Gorsky, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Gorsky appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

