Dr. Michael Gorsky, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Michael Gorsky, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Beavercreek, OH. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 39 years of experience, and is board certified in Gastroenterology. They graduated from University Of Cincinnati College Of Medicine and is affiliated with Atrium Medical Center and Miami Valley Hospital.
Dr. Gorsky works at
Locations
Dayton Gastroenterology75 Sylvania Dr, Beavercreek, OH 45440 Directions (937) 320-5050
Dayton Gastroenterology, Inc. - Englewood9000 N Main St Ste 405, Englewood, OH 45415 Directions (937) 320-5050
Dayton Gastroenterology, Inc. - Miamisburg415 Byers Rd Ste 100, Miamisburg, OH 45342 Directions (937) 320-5050
Dayton Gastroenterology, Inc. - Beavercreek4200 Indian Ripple Rd, Beavercreek, OH 45440 Directions (937) 320-5050
Hospital Affiliations
- Atrium Medical Center
- Miami Valley Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Gorsky is the most caring Doctor I know! I have had crohn's since 15 years old and now 66 years old! I went all over the country and could not any better treatment than Dr. Gorsky and this practice! He saved my life! I have been to Cleveland clinic, Mayo clinic and Dr. Gorsky got my body under control! They work with me the best they can because I live 140 miles round trip! I will never forget when going under surgery and he held my hand while they put me out! I will never forget how carining he was!
About Dr. Michael Gorsky, MD
- Gastroenterology
- 39 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- Rush Presbyterian St Luke's Medical Center
- University of Virginia
- UNIVERSITY OF VIRGINIA / MAIN CAMPUS
- University Of Cincinnati College Of Medicine
- Gastroenterology and Internal Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
