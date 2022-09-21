Overview of Dr. Michael Gorum, MD

Dr. Michael Gorum, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Columbus, GA. They specialize in Neurosurgery, has 37 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurosurgery. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF ALABAMA AT BIRMINGHAM and is affiliated with Eamc Lanier, East Alabama Medical Center, Piedmont Columbus Regional Midtown, Piedmont Columbus Regional Northside and St. Francis - Emory Healthcare.



Dr. Gorum works at Southeast Brain and Spine Surgery in Columbus, GA. They frequently treat conditions like Low Back Pain, Osteoarthritis of Spine and Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.