Dr. Michael Gottlieb, MD

Allergy & Immunology
3.7 (16)
Call for new patient details
50 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Michael Gottlieb, MD is an Allergy & Immunology Specialist in Los Angeles, CA. They specialize in Allergy & Immunology, has 50 years of experience, and is board certified in Allergy & Immunology. They graduated from UMDNJ-- New Jersey Medical School and is affiliated with Cedars - Sinai Medical Center.

Dr. Gottlieb works at APLA Health - Olympic in Los Angeles, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Sexually Transmitted Diseases (STDs), HIV (Human Immunodeficiency Virus) and Herpes Simplex Infection along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1
    Southern California Center for Occupational Orthopaedics
    5901 W Olympic Blvd Ste 310, Los Angeles, CA 90036 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (323) 215-1725

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Cedars - Sinai Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.


Sexually Transmitted Diseases (STDs)
HIV (Human Immunodeficiency Virus)
Herpes Simplex Infection
Sexually Transmitted Diseases (STDs)
HIV (Human Immunodeficiency Virus)
Herpes Simplex Infection

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Sexually Transmitted Diseases (STDs)
HIV (Human Immunodeficiency Virus)
Herpes Simplex Infection
Anxiety
Chronic Pain
Cold Sore
Hypogonadism
Insomnia
Overweight
Testicular Dysfunction
Confusion
Diabetes Mellitus, Secondary
Enlarged Prostate (BPH)
Obesity
Prostatitis
Abdominal Pain
Acne
Acute Bronchitis
Acute Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT)
Acute Laryngitis
Acute Pharyngitis
Acute Sinusitis
Acute Upper Respiratory Infection
Acute Venous Embolism Thrombosis
ADHD and-or ADD
All Headaches (incl. Migraine)
Allergic Conjunctivitis
Allergic Rhinitis
Anemia
Animal Allergies
Ankle Sprains and Strains
Arthritis
Arthritis of the Elbow
Asthma
Atherosclerosis
Back Pain
Benign Chronic Pain Syndrome
Blood Allergy Testing
Blood in Urine (Hematuria)
Bronchitis
Bronchospasm
Canker Sore
Carpal Tunnel Syndrome
Cellulitis
Chest Pain
Chronic Fatigue Syndrome
Chronic Neck Pain
Chronic Prostatitis
Chronic Sinusitis
Constipation
COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease)
Cough
Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT)
Dermatitis
Diabetes Type 2
Diabetes With Renal Manifestations
Diarrhea
Difficulty With Walking
Diverticulitis, Intestinal
Dizziness
Drug Allergy Testing
Dysentery
Dyslipidemia
Earwax Buildup
Electrocardiogram (EKG)
Enteritis
Esophagitis
Fever
Gait Abnormality
Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD)
Gonorrhea Infections
Gout
Hair Loss
Headache
Heart Disease
Hemorrhoids
Hernia
Hives
Hyperlipidemia
Hypertension
Hypokalemia
Hypothyroidism
Immunization Administration
Influenza (Flu)
Itchy Skin
Joint Pain
Laryngitis
Limb Pain
Limb Swelling Caused by Fluid Overload
Lipid Disorders
Liver Damage from Alcohol
Low Back Pain
Malaise and Fatigue
Migraine
Muscle Spasm
Nasopharyngitis
Nausea
Osteoarthritis
Osteoarthritis of Ankle and Foot
Osteoarthritis of Hand or Wrist
Osteoarthritis of Hands
Osteoarthritis of Hip
Osteoarthritis of Hip and Thigh
Osteoarthritis of Knee
Osteoarthritis of Shoulder
Osteoarthritis of Spine
Osteopenia
Osteoporosis
Otitis Media
Outer Ear Infection
Patch Testing
Peripheral Nerve Disorders
Pharyngitis
Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis)
Pneumonia
Polyneuropathy
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement)
Radioallergosorbent Test
Rash
Raynaud's Disease
Reflux Esophagitis
Ringworm
Sciatica (Not Due to Disc Displacement)
Seborrheic Dermatitis
Shingles
Shortness of Breath
Sinus Tachycardia
Sinusitis
Skin Testing and Screening
Sleep Apnea
Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear)
Syphilis Infections
Tension Headache
Tobacco Use Disorder
Tremor
Urinary Stones
Urinary Tract Infection (UTI)
Vertigo
Viral Enteritis
Viral Hepatitis
Vitamin A Deficiency
Vitamin B Deficiency
Vitamin D Deficiency
Warts
Wellness Examination
Wheezing
Achilles Tendinitis
Anal or Rectal Pain
Atopic Dermatitis (Eczema)
Bladder Infection
Boil
Bronchiectasis
Bursitis
Calcium Metabolism Disorders
Candidiasis of Skin and Nails
Chronic Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT)
Common Cold
Cryptococcosis
Dehydration
Diabetic Polyneuropathy
Diverticulosis, Intestinal
Dry Eyes
Dysphagia
Emphysema
Essential Tremor
Fibromyalgia
Fungal Nail Infection
Gas-Bloat Syndrome
Gastritis
Genital Herpes
Genital Warts
Giardiasis
Hammer Toe
Herpes Zoster Without Complication
Hip Sprain
Hypercalcemia
Hyperkalemia
Hypogammaglobulinemia
Hypotension
Hypotension (Excluding Maternal)
Immunodeficiency Syndromes
Lateral and Medial Epicondylitis (Tennis and Golf Elbow)
Limb Cramp
Limb Swelling
Low Blood Oxygen Level
Mineral Metabolism Disorders
Muscle Weakness
Mycobacterial Lung Infection
Nail and Nail Bed Infection
Nighttime Urination (Nocturia)
Noninfectious Gastroenteritis and Colitis
Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain
Phlebitis and Thrombophlebitis
Plantar Wart
Pollen Allergy
Polyuria
Postherpetic Neuralgia
Postnasal Drip
Reiter's Syndrome (Reactive Arthritis)
Rosacea
Swine Flu
Thyroid Goiter
Tinnitus
Tobacco Withdrawal
Transient Ischemic Attack (TIA)
Urinary Incontinence
Venous Embolism and Thrombosis
Venous Insufficiency Chevron Icon
    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
    • Blue Shield of California
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Coventry Health Care
    • First Health
    • Humana
    • Medicare
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • WellPoint

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    3.7
    Average provider rating
    Based on 16 ratings
    Patient Ratings (16)
    5 Star
    (9)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (2)
    1 Star
    (3)
    About Dr. Michael Gottlieb, MD

    Specialties
    • Allergy & Immunology
    Years of Experience
    • 50 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Armenian, Russian and Spanish
    NPI Number
    • 1871506808
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Stanford University
    Internship
    • Strong Memorial Hospital
    Medical Education
    • UMDNJ-- New Jersey Medical School
    Board Certifications
    • Allergy & Immunology and Internal Medicine
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Gottlieb has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Gottlieb works at APLA Health - Olympic in Los Angeles, CA. View the full address on Dr. Gottlieb’s profile.

    Dr. Gottlieb has seen patients for Sexually Transmitted Diseases (STDs), HIV (Human Immunodeficiency Virus) and Herpes Simplex Infection, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Gottlieb on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    16 patients have reviewed Dr. Gottlieb. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Gottlieb.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Gottlieb, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Gottlieb appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

