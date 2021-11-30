Dr. Michael Gottschalk, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Gottschalk is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Michael Gottschalk, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Michael Gottschalk, MD
Dr. Michael Gottschalk, MD is an Orthopedic Hand Surgery Specialist in Dunwoody, GA. They specialize in Orthopedic Hand Surgery, has 14 years of experience, and is board certified in Hand Surgery. They graduated from University of Texas Health Science Center at San Antonio and is affiliated with Emory University Hospital and Grady Memorial Hospital.
Dr. Gottschalk works at
Dr. Gottschalk's Office Locations
Emory Clinic4555 N Shallowford Rd Ste 100, Dunwoody, GA 30338 Directions (404) 251-1566
Hospital Affiliations
- Emory University Hospital
- Grady Memorial Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Gottschalk is an outstanding surgeon. He clearly answer all my questions. I like how he explain my Surgery as he proform it. He took the tim to call me the next day at home to see how I was doing. Nothing can top this. His action tell it all. HE CARES. Thank you Dr Gottschalk.
About Dr. Michael Gottschalk, MD
- Orthopedic Hand Surgery
- 14 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- NY U Hosp
- Emory University School of Medicine
- University of Texas Health Science Center at San Antonio
- University of Texas / Austin Campus
- Hand Surgery and Orthopedic Surgery
