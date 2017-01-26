See All General Surgeons in Fort Wayne, IN
Dr. Michael Grabowski, MD

General Surgery
4.4 (15)
Map Pin Small Fort Wayne, IN
Accepting new patients
33 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Michael Grabowski, MD

Dr. Michael Grabowski, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Fort Wayne, IN. They specialize in General Surgery, has 33 years of experience. They graduated from Temple University School of Medicine and is affiliated with Parkview Whitley Hospital.

Dr. Grabowski works at Indiana Surgical Specialists in Fort Wayne, IN. They frequently treat conditions like Hernia Repair, Umbilical or Ventral Hernia Repair, Laparoscopic, Incisional Hernia Repair and Laparoscopic along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Grabowski's Office Locations

    Indiana Surgical Specialists
    11141 Parkview Plaza Dr Ste 305, Fort Wayne, IN 46845 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (260) 484-9611
    Parkview Hospital Inc.
    2200 Randallia Dr, Fort Wayne, IN 46805 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (260) 484-6636
    Parkview Cancer Institute - Inpatient Oncology Unit
    11109 Parkview Plaza Dr, Fort Wayne, IN 46845 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (260) 266-1000

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Parkview Whitley Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Hernia Repair
Umbilical or Ventral Hernia Repair, Laparoscopic
Incisional Hernia Repair, Laparoscopic
Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • American Republic
    • Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Assurant Health
    • Benesys
    • Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Illinois
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareOregon
    • CareSource
    • Cigna
    • Cofinity
    • Commercial Insurance Company
    • Community Health Choice
    • Coventry Health Care
    • EmblemHealth
    • First Health
    • Frontpath Health Coalition
    • Golden Rule
    • Group Health Cooperative (GHC)
    • Health Net
    • HealthPlus
    • HealthPlus Amerigroup
    • Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Jersey
    • Humana
    • Husky Health
    • inHealth
    • INTotal Health
    • Medica
    • Medicaid
    • Medical Mutual of Ohio
    • Medico
    • Meritain Health
    • Midwest Health Plan
    • Molina Healthcare
    • Mutual of Omaha
    • Peach State Health Plan
    • Pekin Insurance
    • PHP-Physicians Health Plan
    • Sagamore Health Network
    • Simply Healthcare Plans
    • Staywell (Wellcare)
    • Thrivent Financial
    • Tricare
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • Universal American
    • Wellcare of Georgia

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    4.4
    Average provider rating
    Based on 15 ratings
    Patient Ratings (15)
    5 Star
    (12)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (2)
    Jan 26, 2017
    Surgery is a very scary thing to me. As I met with Dr. Grabowski he was kind, caring, understanding, confident and validated my concerns and questions. He was very friendly and spent time going over all the questions I had and never once made me feel uncomfortable or unimportant. The whole experience from consult to surgery to recovery with him and his staff was fantastic. Not too mention they were very punctual and organized. I am very impressed with Parkview and this staff and Doctor!
    Ft Wayne, IN — Jan 26, 2017
    About Dr. Michael Grabowski, MD

    • General Surgery
    • 33 years of experience
    • English
    • 1730180597
    Education & Certifications

    • Laparoscopic Surgery
    • Temple University Hospital
    • TEMPLE UNIVERSITY
    • Temple University School of Medicine
    • Albright College
