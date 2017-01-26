Dr. Michael Grabowski, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Grabowski is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Michael Grabowski, MD
Overview of Dr. Michael Grabowski, MD
Dr. Michael Grabowski, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Fort Wayne, IN. They specialize in General Surgery, has 33 years of experience. They graduated from Temple University School of Medicine and is affiliated with Parkview Whitley Hospital.
Dr. Grabowski works at
Dr. Grabowski's Office Locations
-
1
Indiana Surgical Specialists11141 Parkview Plaza Dr Ste 305, Fort Wayne, IN 46845 Directions (260) 484-9611
-
2
Parkview Hospital Inc.2200 Randallia Dr, Fort Wayne, IN 46805 Directions (260) 484-6636
-
3
Parkview Cancer Institute - Inpatient Oncology Unit11109 Parkview Plaza Dr, Fort Wayne, IN 46845 Directions (260) 266-1000
Hospital Affiliations
- Parkview Whitley Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- American Republic
- Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Assurant Health
- Benesys
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Illinois
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareOregon
- CareSource
- Cigna
- Cofinity
- Commercial Insurance Company
- Community Health Choice
- Coventry Health Care
- EmblemHealth
- First Health
- Frontpath Health Coalition
- Golden Rule
- Group Health Cooperative (GHC)
- Health Net
- HealthPlus
- HealthPlus Amerigroup
- Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Jersey
- Humana
- Husky Health
- inHealth
- INTotal Health
- Medica
- Medicaid
- Medical Mutual of Ohio
- Medico
- Meritain Health
- Midwest Health Plan
- Molina Healthcare
- Mutual of Omaha
- Peach State Health Plan
- Pekin Insurance
- PHP-Physicians Health Plan
- Sagamore Health Network
- Simply Healthcare Plans
- Staywell (Wellcare)
- Thrivent Financial
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
- Universal American
- Wellcare of Georgia
Ratings & Reviews
Surgery is a very scary thing to me. As I met with Dr. Grabowski he was kind, caring, understanding, confident and validated my concerns and questions. He was very friendly and spent time going over all the questions I had and never once made me feel uncomfortable or unimportant. The whole experience from consult to surgery to recovery with him and his staff was fantastic. Not too mention they were very punctual and organized. I am very impressed with Parkview and this staff and Doctor!
About Dr. Michael Grabowski, MD
- General Surgery
- 33 years of experience
- English
- 1730180597
Education & Certifications
- Laparoscopic Surgery
- Temple University Hospital
- TEMPLE UNIVERSITY
- Temple University School of Medicine
- Albright College
Dr. Grabowski has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Grabowski accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Grabowski has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Grabowski works at
Dr. Grabowski has seen patients for Hernia Repair, Umbilical or Ventral Hernia Repair, Laparoscopic, Incisional Hernia Repair and Laparoscopic, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Grabowski on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
15 patients have reviewed Dr. Grabowski. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Grabowski.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Grabowski, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Grabowski appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.