Overview

Dr. Michael Graceffo, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Arlington, TX. They specialize in Cardiology, has 38 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiovascular Disease. They graduated from Univ. Of California/San Diego, School Of and is affiliated with Baylor Scott & White Orthopedic and Spine Hospital - Arlington, Medical City Arlington, Texas Health Arlington Memorial Hospital, Texas Health Heart and Vascular Hospital Arlington and USMD Hospital at Arlington.



Dr. Graceffo works at HeartPlace in Arlington, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Wheezing, Shortness of Breath and Limb Swelling Caused by Fluid Overload along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.