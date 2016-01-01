Overview of Dr. Michael Graeber, MD

Dr. Michael Graeber, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Jackson, MS. They specialize in Neurology, has 39 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF MISSISSIPPI / MEDICAL CENTER and is affiliated with Saint Dominic-jackson Memorial Hospital.



Dr. Graeber works at Muscle And Nerve, P. A. in Jackson, MS. They frequently treat conditions like Inflammatory and Toxic Neuropathy, Carpal Tunnel Syndrome and Nerve Conduction Studies along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.