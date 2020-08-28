Dr. Michael Graham, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Graham is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Michael Graham, MD
Dr. Michael Graham, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Orlando, FL. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 32 years of experience. They graduated from STATE UNIVERSITY OF NEW YORK / HEALTH SCIENCE CENTER AT BROOKLYN / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Adventhealth Orlando.
Dr. Graham's Office Locations
Magruder Eye Institute1911 N Mills Ave, Orlando, FL 32803 Directions (407) 893-8200
Adventhealth Lab200 N Lakemont Ave, Winter Park, FL 32792 Directions (407) 893-8200
Hospital Affiliations
- Adventhealth Orlando
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
Ratings & Reviews
These reviews here are awful. I almost canceled my appointment because of them. The staff was extremely safe, friendly and organized. Dr. Graham is great. Very thorough and informative. Made sure I didn't have any questions at all.
- Ophthalmology
- 32 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- STATE UNIVERSITY OF NEW YORK / HEALTH SCIENCE CENTER AT BROOKLYN / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE
