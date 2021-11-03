Dr. Michael Graham, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Graham is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Michael Graham, MD
Overview of Dr. Michael Graham, MD
Dr. Michael Graham, MD is an Urology Specialist in Shenandoah, TX. They completed their residency with Hermann Hospital|University Tex Hsc
Dr. Graham works at
Dr. Graham's Office Locations
Northwoods Urology Associates135 Vision Park Blvd, Shenandoah, TX 77384 Directions (281) 317-4646Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 1:00pmFridayClosedSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Northwoods Urology Associates - Kingwood350 Kingwood Medical Dr Ste 140, Kingwood, TX 77339 Directions (281) 805-3967
Hospital Affiliations
- HCA Houston Healthcare Northwest
- HCA Houston Healthcare Conroe
- Memorial Hermann Northwest Hospital
- Memorial Hermann Surgical Hospital Kingwood
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- First Health
- Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
- Humana
- Medicaid
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
great doctor, spent time with me to get my problem fixed
About Dr. Michael Graham, MD
- Urology
- English
- 1750341434
Education & Certifications
- Hermann Hospital|University Tex Hsc
- University of Texas Health Science Center|University Tex
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Graham has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Graham accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Graham has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Graham has seen patients for Polyuria, Testicular Dysfunction and Hypogonadism, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Graham on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
51 patients have reviewed Dr. Graham. The overall rating for this provider is 3.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Graham.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Graham, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Graham appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.