Dr. Michael Grant, MD
Overview of Dr. Michael Grant, MD
Dr. Michael Grant, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Dallas, TX. They specialize in General Surgery, has 36 years of experience. They graduated from University of Texas Health Science Center / Dental School and is affiliated with Baylor Scott & White Medical Center - Plano and Baylor University Medical Center.
Dr. Grant's Office Locations
Dr. Michael Grant3310 Live Oak St Ste 450, Dallas, TX 75204 Directions (214) 826-7300
Hospital Affiliations
- Baylor Scott & White Medical Center - Plano
- Baylor University Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
My very recent experience with Dr. Grant and his office staff was excellent. The staff were pleasant and helpful. I was seen promptly and the tech was very caring. Following my initial exam Dr. Grant sat down in a conference room with me and explained my options. Answered every question to my satisfaction. He even has printed material ready so that I did not have to take notes. He is calming, reassuring and caring. I would recommend him to anyone that has breast cancer.
About Dr. Michael Grant, MD
- General Surgery
- 36 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- University of Texas Health Science Center / Dental School
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Grant has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Grant accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Grant has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Grant has seen patients for Breast Cancer, Ductal Carcinoma in Situ and Capsular Contracture of Breast Implant, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Grant on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
37 patients have reviewed Dr. Grant. The overall rating for this provider is 3.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Grant.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Grant, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Grant appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.