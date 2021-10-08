Overview of Dr. Michael Grant, MD

Dr. Michael Grant, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Dallas, TX. They specialize in General Surgery, has 36 years of experience. They graduated from University of Texas Health Science Center / Dental School and is affiliated with Baylor Scott & White Medical Center - Plano and Baylor University Medical Center.



Dr. Grant works at Dr. Michael Grant in Dallas, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Breast Cancer, Ductal Carcinoma in Situ and Capsular Contracture of Breast Implant along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.