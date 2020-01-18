See All Orthopedic Surgeons in Buffalo, NY
Dr. Michael Grant, MD

Orthopedic Surgery
4.4 (22)
Accepting new patients
43 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Michael Grant, MD

Dr. Michael Grant, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Buffalo, NY. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 43 years of experience. They graduated from State University of New York at Buffalo and is affiliated with Mercy Hospital Of Buffalo.

They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Grant's Office Locations

    550 Orchard Park Rd Ste 105, Buffalo, NY 14224 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (716) 677-6404

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Mercy Hospital Of Buffalo

Knee Sprain
Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear)
Osteoarthritis of Knee
Knee Sprain
Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear)
Osteoarthritis of Knee

    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Empire Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Independent Health

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    4.4
    Average provider rating
    Based on 22 ratings
    Patient Ratings (22)
    5 Star
    (18)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (3)
    Jan 18, 2020
    Best ortho guy in Buffalo. He replaced both my hips, operated on both of my husband's shoulders all with perfect outcomes! Jason is awesome too.
    Lee and Margaret Heinikel — Jan 18, 2020
    
    Photo: Dr. Michael Grant, MD
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Dr. Michael Grant, MD.

    About Dr. Michael Grant, MD

    Specialties
    • Orthopedic Surgery
    Years of Experience
    • 43 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1982694717
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • State University of New York at Buffalo
    Medical Education

