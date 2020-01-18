Overview of Dr. Michael Grant, MD

Dr. Michael Grant, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Buffalo, NY. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 43 years of experience. They graduated from State University of New York at Buffalo and is affiliated with Mercy Hospital Of Buffalo.



They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.