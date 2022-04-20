Dr. Michael Grecco, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Grecco is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Michael Grecco, MD
Overview of Dr. Michael Grecco, MD
Dr. Michael Grecco, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Staten Island, NY. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 41 years of experience. They graduated from SAINT GEORGE'S UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Staten Island University Hospital.
Dr. Grecco's Office Locations
Obgyn Associates of Staten Island PC1984 Richmond Rd, Staten Island, NY 10306 Directions (718) 667-1111
Hospital Affiliations
- Staten Island University Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
The best doctor, I've been going to him since I am 20 years old now 33. His relaxed attitude, experience, and intelligence is hard to come by. I would never see anyone else.
About Dr. Michael Grecco, MD
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- 41 years of experience
- English, Italian
- 1265524821
Education & Certifications
- SAINT GEORGE'S UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Grecco has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Grecco accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Grecco has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Grecco has seen patients for Vaginitis and-or Vaginosis, Colposcopy and Yeast Infections, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Grecco on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Grecco speaks Italian.
51 patients have reviewed Dr. Grecco. The overall rating for this provider is 3.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Grecco.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Grecco, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Grecco appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.