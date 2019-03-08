Overview of Dr. Michael Green, MD

Dr. Michael Green, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Gallatin, TN. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 32 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF ARKANSAS FOR MEDICAL SCIENCES.



Dr. Green works at Green Eye Center in Gallatin, TN. They frequently treat conditions like Corneal Diseases, Chalazion and Stye along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.