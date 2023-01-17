Overview of Dr. Michael Green, MD

Dr. Michael Green, MD is an Orthopedic Hand Surgery Specialist in Columbia, SC. They specialize in Orthopedic Hand Surgery, has 42 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopedic Surgery. They graduated from INDIANA UNIVERSITY / BLOOMINGTON and is affiliated with Prisma Health Baptist Parkridge Hospital and Prisma Health Richland Hospital.



Dr. Green works at Midlands Orthopedics and Neurosurgery in Columbia, SC with other offices in Irmo, SC and Lexington, SC. They frequently treat conditions like Carpal Tunnel Syndrome, Hand and Wrist Fracture and Dislocation Treatment and Osteoarthritis of Hands along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.