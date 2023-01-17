Dr. Michael Green, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Green is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Michael Green, MD
Overview of Dr. Michael Green, MD
Dr. Michael Green, MD is an Orthopedic Hand Surgery Specialist in Columbia, SC. They specialize in Orthopedic Hand Surgery, has 42 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopedic Surgery. They graduated from INDIANA UNIVERSITY / BLOOMINGTON and is affiliated with Prisma Health Baptist Parkridge Hospital and Prisma Health Richland Hospital.
Dr. Green's Office Locations
Columbia Neurosurgical Assocs1910 Blanding St, Columbia, SC 29201 Directions (803) 256-4107Monday8:30am - 5:00pmTuesday8:30am - 5:00pmWednesday8:30am - 5:00pmThursday8:30am - 5:00pmFriday8:30am - 5:00pm
Midlands Orthopaedics and Neurosurgery1013 Lake Murray Blvd, Irmo, SC 29063 Directions (803) 256-4107Monday8:30am - 5:00pmTuesday8:30am - 5:00pmWednesday8:30am - 5:00pmThursday8:30am - 5:00pmFriday8:30am - 2:00pm
Midlands Orthopaedics and Neurosurgery109 Park Place Ct, Lexington, SC 29072 Directions (803) 256-4107Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 1:00pm
Midlands Orthopaedics Surgery Center LLC1930 Blanding St, Columbia, SC 29201 Directions (803) 256-4107
Hospital Affiliations
- Prisma Health Baptist Parkridge Hospital
- Prisma Health Richland Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Diagnosis of trigger finger and discussion of treatment options. Not hurried and patient centered. I felt comfortable.
About Dr. Michael Green, MD
- Orthopedic Hand Surgery
- 42 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1790786267
Education & Certifications
- INDIANA UNIVERSITY / BLOOMINGTON
- Orthopedic Surgery
