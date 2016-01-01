Overview

Dr. Michael Green, DO is a Family Medicine Specialist in Wheat Ridge, CO. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 39 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF TEXAS / AUSTIN CAMPUS / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Poudre Valley Hospital and Uchealth Greeley Hospital.



Dr. Green works at Bloom Health Care in Wheat Ridge, CO. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.