Dr. Michael Greenbaum, MD

Child & Adolescent Psychiatry
35 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Dr. Michael Greenbaum, MD is a Child & Adolescent Psychiatry Specialist in Libertyville, IL. They specialize in Child & Adolescent Psychiatry, has 35 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF ILLINOIS AT CHICAGO / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE.

Dr. Greenbaum works at Counseling Connection in Libertyville, IL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

    Counseling Connections
    900 Technology Way Ste 320, Libertyville, IL 60048 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (847) 680-2715

ADHD and-or ADD
Major Depressive Disorder
Psychosis Due to Mental Illness
ADHD and-or ADD
Major Depressive Disorder
Psychosis Due to Mental Illness
Anxiety
  • View other providers who treat Anxiety
Adjustment Disorder
Autism
  • View other providers who treat Autism
Bipolar Disorder
Developmental and Learning Disorders
Eating Disorders
Emotional Disturbances of Childhood and Adolescence
Phobia
  • View other providers who treat Phobia
Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder (PTSD)
Psychiatric Medication Therapy
Psychosis
Separation Anxiety
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • First Health

    Feb 11, 2022
    I have been seeing Dr greenbaum for a long time on and off as I've moved around since I was a teenager. I really trust him and he listens well to my concerns.
    Ashleigh — Feb 11, 2022
    • UNIVERSITY OF ILLINOIS AT CHICAGO / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE
    Dr. Michael Greenbaum, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Greenbaum is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Greenbaum has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Greenbaum works at Counseling Connection in Libertyville, IL. View the full address on Dr. Greenbaum’s profile.

    8 patients have reviewed Dr. Greenbaum. The overall rating for this provider is 2.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Greenbaum.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Greenbaum, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Greenbaum appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

