Dr. Michael Greenbaum, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Michael Greenbaum, MD is a Child & Adolescent Psychiatry Specialist in Libertyville, IL. They specialize in Child & Adolescent Psychiatry, has 35 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF ILLINOIS AT CHICAGO / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE.
Counseling Connections900 Technology Way Ste 320, Libertyville, IL 60048 Directions (847) 680-2715
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- First Health
I have been seeing Dr greenbaum for a long time on and off as I've moved around since I was a teenager. I really trust him and he listens well to my concerns.
About Dr. Michael Greenbaum, MD
- Child & Adolescent Psychiatry
- 35 years of experience
- English
- UNIVERSITY OF ILLINOIS AT CHICAGO / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE
Dr. Greenbaum accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Greenbaum has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
8 patients have reviewed Dr. Greenbaum. The overall rating for this provider is 2.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Greenbaum.
