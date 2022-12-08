Dr. Michael Greene, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Greene is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Michael Greene, MD
Overview
Dr. Michael Greene, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Sebastian, FL. They specialize in General Surgery, has 37 years of experience. They graduated from University Of Missouri--Columbia School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Sebastian River Medical Center.
Locations
Sebastian River Medical816 Us Highway 1, Sebastian, FL 32958 Directions (772) 581-5848
Treasure Coast Thoracic Surgery North Office1355 Hickory St Ste 202, Melbourne, FL 32901 Directions (321) 434-5396
Hospital Affiliations
- Sebastian River Medical Center
Dr. Greene was thoughtful, considerate of the time we waited for him (he was running a few minutes late and had his staff keep us updated!) and thoroughly explained how the pacemaker was placed and what it would do to keep the heart in check. An enjoyable visit to a physician's office!
About Dr. Michael Greene, MD
- General Surgery
- 37 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- University Fla College Med
- University Louisville Sch Med
- University Of Missouri--Columbia School Of Medicine
- Drury University
