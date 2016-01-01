Dr. Michael Greenfield Greenfiel, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Greenfield Greenfiel is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Michael Greenfield Greenfiel, MD
Overview
Dr. Michael Greenfield Greenfiel, MD is an Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism Specialist in Mountain View, CA. They specialize in Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism, has 49 years of experience, and is board certified in Diabetes, Metabolism & Endocrinology. They graduated from HARVARD UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Mountain View Campus (El Camino Hospital).
They frequently treat conditions like Thyroid Goiter, Diabetic Polyneuropathy and Polyneuropathy along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Locations
- 1 2500 Hospital Dr Ste 15D, Mountain View, CA 94040 Directions (650) 965-7500
Hospital Affiliations
- Mountain View Campus (El Camino Hospital)
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Michael Greenfield Greenfiel, MD
- Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism
- 49 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- HARVARD UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE
- Diabetes, Metabolism & Endocrinology and Internal Medicine
