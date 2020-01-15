See All Ophthalmologists in Southfield, MI
Dr. Michael Greenley, MD

Ophthalmology
2.9 (16)
Accepting new patients
42 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Michael Greenley, MD

Dr. Michael Greenley, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Southfield, MI. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 42 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from WAYNE STATE UNIVERSITY.

Dr. Greenley works at American Eye Institute in Southfield, MI with other offices in West Bloomfield, MI and Farmington Hills, MI. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Greenley's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Michael Y Greenley Mdpc
    28905 Northwestern Hwy, Southfield, MI 48034 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (248) 358-3937
  2. 2
    American Eye Institute
    2300 Haggerty Rd Ste 1100, West Bloomfield, MI 48323 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (248) 669-9866
  3. 3
    Porretta & Bergman MD PC
    29990 Northwestern Hwy, Farmington Hills, MI 48334 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (248) 358-3937

Experience & Treatment Frequency

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don't haveenough data are indicated with "May Perform". We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Dry Eyes
B-Scan Ultrasound
Farnsworth Lantern Test
Dry Eyes
B-Scan Ultrasound
Farnsworth Lantern Test

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Dry Eyes Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Dry Eyes
B-Scan Ultrasound Chevron Icon
Farnsworth Lantern Test Chevron Icon
Allergic Conjunctivitis Chevron Icon
Black Eye Chevron Icon
Blepharitis Chevron Icon
Cataract Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Cataract
Cataract Removal Surgery Chevron Icon
Chalazion Chevron Icon
Conjunctival Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Corneal Diseases Chevron Icon
Diabetic Macular Edema (DME) Chevron Icon
Diplopia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Diplopia
Drooping Eyelids (Ptosis) Chevron Icon
Entropion Chevron Icon
Eye Infections Chevron Icon
Eyelid Disorders Chevron Icon
Eyelid Surgery Chevron Icon
Floaters Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Floaters
Fuchs' Corneal Dystrophy Chevron Icon
Glaucoma Surgery Chevron Icon
Keratitis Chevron Icon
Macular Hole Chevron Icon
Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis) Chevron Icon
Posterior Scleritis Chevron Icon
Senile Cataracts Chevron Icon
Stye Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Stye
Tear Duct Disorders Chevron Icon
Trichiasis Chevron Icon
Ultrasound, Eye Chevron Icon
Vision Screening Chevron Icon
Visual Field Defects Chevron Icon
Age-Related Macular Degeneration Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Anterior Ischemic Optic Neuropathy Chevron Icon
Aphakia and Other Disorders of Lens Chevron Icon
Astigmatism Chevron Icon
Bell's Palsy Chevron Icon
Benign Neoplasm of Choroid Chevron Icon
Benign Neoplasm of Eye Chevron Icon
Chorioretinal Scars Chevron Icon
Contact Lens Fitting Services Chevron Icon
Contact Lens Treatment Chevron Icon
Corneal Abrasion or Laceration Chevron Icon
Diabetic Cataracts Chevron Icon
Drusen Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Drusen
Excision of Chalazion Chevron Icon
Eye Cancer Chevron Icon
Eye Test Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Eye Test
Foreign Body Removal from Eye Chevron Icon
Glaucoma Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Glaucoma
Headache Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Headache
Herpetic Keratitis Chevron Icon
Iridocyclitis Chevron Icon
Lazy Eye Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Lazy Eye
Migraine Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Migraine
Nearsightedness Chevron Icon
Non-Cosmetic Chemodenervation Chevron Icon
Presbyopia Chevron Icon
Removal of Foreign Body from External Eye Chevron Icon
Retinal Cysts Chevron Icon
Retinal Detachment and Retinal Tear Chevron Icon
Retinal Vein Occlusion Chevron Icon
Retinoschisis Chevron Icon
Uveitis and Iridocyclitis Chevron Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan
    • Priority Health

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    2.9
    Average provider rating
    Based on 16 ratings
    Patient Ratings (16)
    5 Star
    (7)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (2)
    1 Star
    (7)
    How was your appointment with Dr. Greenley?

    Jan 15, 2020
    Everyone that works in the office are very nice. The office usually runs on time,, they try their best to stay on time.
    — Jan 15, 2020
    Photo: Dr. Michael Greenley, MD
    About Dr. Michael Greenley, MD

    Specialties
    • Ophthalmology
    Years of Experience
    • 42 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1952392813
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • WAYNE STATE UNIVERSITY
    Board Certifications
    • Ophthalmology
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Michael Greenley, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Greenley is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Greenley has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Greenley has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    16 patients have reviewed Dr. Greenley. The overall rating for this provider is 2.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Greenley.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Greenley, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Greenley appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

