Overview

Dr. Michael Greenwell, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Louisville, KY. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 38 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF LOUISVILLE and is affiliated with Baptist Health Louisville.



Dr. Greenwell works at Baptist Health Medical Group Gastroenterology in Louisville, KY. They frequently treat conditions like Gastritis, Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD) and Hernia along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.