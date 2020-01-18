Dr. Michael Greenwell, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Greenwell is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Michael Greenwell, MD
Overview
Dr. Michael Greenwell, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Louisville, KY. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 38 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF LOUISVILLE and is affiliated with Baptist Health Louisville.
Dr. Greenwell works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Baptist Health Medical Group Gastroenterology3950 Kresge Way Suite 207, Louisville, KY 40207 Directions
Hospital Affiliations
- Baptist Health Louisville
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- Sagamore Health Network
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Greenwell?
Dr Greenwell first saw me in 1996. I had an endoscophy then. Dr Greenwell is such a gentle Dr, I never felt anything. I responded immediately to his treatment. Fast forward 20 yrs, I'm having the issues again. Now I have an endoscophy and colonoscopy, again Dr Greenwell is so gentle I never feel a thing. I follow treatment and feel better again. I recommend this Dr to everyone!
About Dr. Michael Greenwell, MD
- Gastroenterology
- 38 years of experience
- English
- 1104821735
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF LOUISVILLE
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Greenwell has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Greenwell accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Greenwell using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Greenwell has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Greenwell works at
Dr. Greenwell has seen patients for Gastritis, Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD) and Hernia, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Greenwell on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
13 patients have reviewed Dr. Greenwell. The overall rating for this provider is 2.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Greenwell.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Greenwell, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Greenwell appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.