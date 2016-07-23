Overview of Dr. Michael Greer, MD

Dr. Michael Greer, MD is a Vascular Surgery Specialist in Chattanooga, TN. They completed their fellowship with Baylor Med Sch



Dr. Greer works at University Surgical Associates in Chattanooga, TN. They frequently treat conditions like Atherosclerosis, Peripheral Vascular Disease (PAD, PVD) and Venous Embolism and Thrombosis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.