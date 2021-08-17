Dr. Michael Gribetz, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Gribetz is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Michael Gribetz, MD
Overview of Dr. Michael Gribetz, MD
Dr. Michael Gribetz, MD is an Urology Specialist in New York, NY. They graduated from Albert Einstein College of Medicine of Yeshiva University and is affiliated with Mount Sinai Hospital.
Dr. Gribetz's Office Locations
Michael E. Gribetz MD PC1155 Park Ave, New York, NY 10128 Directions (212) 831-1300
Hospital Affiliations
- Mount Sinai Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Extremely knowledgeable in many seemingly complicated areas of urology, Dr. Gribetz knows his stuff. He is soften spoken and immediately puts you at ease. As the session goes on, I wondered why I had not known of this specialist before. I then settled down and became satisfied that I was fortunate to now be his patient and look to the future,
About Dr. Michael Gribetz, MD
- Urology
- English
Education & Certifications
- Mt Sinai Hospital
- Albert Einstein College of Medicine of Yeshiva University
- Urology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Gribetz has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Gribetz has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Gribetz has seen patients for Polyuria, Enlarged Prostate (BPH) and Bladder Surgery, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Gribetz on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
10 patients have reviewed Dr. Gribetz. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Gribetz.
