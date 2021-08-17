See All Urologists in New York, NY
Dr. Michael Gribetz, MD

Urology
4.4 (10)
Map Pin Small New York, NY
Accepting new patients

Overview of Dr. Michael Gribetz, MD

Dr. Michael Gribetz, MD is an Urology Specialist in New York, NY. They graduated from Albert Einstein College of Medicine of Yeshiva University and is affiliated with Mount Sinai Hospital.

Dr. Gribetz works at Michael E Gribetz MD in New York, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Polyuria, Enlarged Prostate (BPH) and Bladder Surgery along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Gribetz's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Michael E. Gribetz MD PC
    1155 Park Ave, New York, NY 10128 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (212) 831-1300

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Mount Sinai Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Polyuria
Enlarged Prostate (BPH)
Bladder Surgery
Polyuria
Enlarged Prostate (BPH)
Bladder Surgery

Polyuria Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Polyuria
Enlarged Prostate (BPH) Chevron Icon
Bladder Surgery Chevron Icon
Blood in Urine (Hematuria) Chevron Icon
Cystometry Chevron Icon
Prostatitis Chevron Icon
Urinary Incontinence Chevron Icon
Elevated PSA (Prostate Specific Antigen) Chevron Icon
Bacteriuria Screening Chevron Icon
Bladder Cancer Chevron Icon
Bladder Diverticulum Chevron Icon
Bladder Function Test Chevron Icon
Bladder Infection Chevron Icon
Bladder Scan Chevron Icon
Bladder Stones Chevron Icon
Chlamydia Infection Screening Chevron Icon
Cystourethroscopy and Transurethral Resection of Bladder Neck Chevron Icon
Dipstick Urinalysis Chevron Icon
Gonorrhea Screening Chevron Icon
Herpes Simplex Screening Chevron Icon
HIV Screening Chevron Icon
Hydrocele Chevron Icon
Kidney Stones Chevron Icon
Nighttime Urination (Nocturia) Chevron Icon
Overactive Bladder Chevron Icon
Painful Urination (Dysuria) Chevron Icon
Prostate Cancer Chevron Icon
Prostate Cancer Screening Chevron Icon
Prostate Cancer Screening Exam (DRE) Chevron Icon
Sexually Transmitted Infections Screening Chevron Icon
STD Screening Chevron Icon
Syphilis Screening Chevron Icon
Trichomoniasis Screening Chevron Icon
Ureteral Stones Chevron Icon
Urinary Stones Chevron Icon
Urinary Tract Infection (UTI) Chevron Icon
Uroflowmetry Chevron Icon
Vaginal and Pelvic Prolapse Chevron Icon
Chronic Kidney Diseases Chevron Icon
End-Stage Renal Disease Chevron Icon
Hydronephrosis Chevron Icon
Hypospadias Chevron Icon
Kidney Cancer Chevron Icon
Lithotripsy Chevron Icon
Lymph Node Biopsy or Excision Chevron Icon
Prostate Cyst Chevron Icon
Prostate Removal Chevron Icon
Sexually Transmitted Diseases (STDs) Chevron Icon
TURP (Transurethral Resection of Prostate) or Laser Destruction of Prostate Chevron Icon
Urethral Stones Chevron Icon
Urethral Stricture Chevron Icon
Urinary Stone Removal (Litholapaxy) Chevron Icon
Varicocele Chevron Icon
Varicocelectomy or Hydrocelectomy Chevron Icon
    View All Accepted Carriers

    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    4.4
    Average provider rating
    Based on 10 ratings
    Patient Ratings (10)
    5 Star
    (8)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    Aug 17, 2021
    Extremely knowledgeable in many seemingly complicated areas of urology, Dr. Gribetz knows his stuff. He is soften spoken and immediately puts you at ease. As the session goes on, I wondered why I had not known of this specialist before. I then settled down and became satisfied that I was fortunate to now be his patient and look to the future,
    George Bernard — Aug 17, 2021
    About Dr. Michael Gribetz, MD

    Specialties
    • Urology
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1487689899
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • Mt Sinai Hospital
    Residency
    Medical Education
    • Albert Einstein College of Medicine of Yeshiva University
    Medical Education
    Board Certifications
    • Urology
    Board Certifications
    What's a board certification and why is it important that my provider has one?

    A board certification represents a provider's dedication to ongoing training in one or more specialties, including the completion of intensive exams. While not all specialties have board certifications, if your provider does have one they've taken the extra step to master their specialty and to keep up with the latest advancements in their field.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Michael Gribetz, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Gribetz is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Gribetz has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Gribetz has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Gribetz works at Michael E Gribetz MD in New York, NY. View the full address on Dr. Gribetz’s profile.

    Dr. Gribetz has seen patients for Polyuria, Enlarged Prostate (BPH) and Bladder Surgery, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Gribetz on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    10 patients have reviewed Dr. Gribetz. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Gribetz.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Gribetz, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Gribetz appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

