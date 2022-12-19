Dr. Michael Griesser, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Griesser is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Michael Griesser, MD
Overview of Dr. Michael Griesser, MD
Dr. Michael Griesser, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Middletown, OH. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 17 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopedic Surgery. They graduated from Wright State University Boonshoft School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Atrium Medical Center.
Dr. Griesser's Office Locations
Hand and Reconstructive Surgery Associates in Middletown275 N Breiel Blvd, Middletown, OH 45042 DirectionsMonday7:30am - 5:00pmTuesday7:30am - 5:00pmWednesday7:30am - 5:00pmThursday7:30am - 5:00pmFriday7:30am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Atrium Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
Ratings & Reviews
love this orthopedist, knowledgeable, professional, friendly, easy to talk to, listens, provides feedback,, front desk always friendly, all techs, nurses also
About Dr. Michael Griesser, MD
- Orthopedic Surgery
- 17 years of experience
- English
- 1447466198
Education & Certifications
- Cleveland Clinic
- The Ohio State University College Of Medicine
- The Ohio State University Wexner Medical Center
- Wright State University Boonshoft School Of Medicine
- Orthopedic Surgery
