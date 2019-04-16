Overview of Dr. Michael Griffey, MD

Dr. Michael Griffey, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Rogers, AR. They completed their residency with University Hospital Of Arkansas



Dr. Griffey works at Mercy Clinic Orthopaedics in Rogers, AR. They frequently treat conditions like Osteoarthritis of Knee, Resection or Ablation of Bone Tumor, Partial or Complete Resection of Bone, Debridement of Bone and Osteoarthritis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.